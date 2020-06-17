The Miami Foundation has launched The Racial Equity Fund in partnership with philanthropists from across the region. A seed investment of $100,000 will explicitly support leaders and nonprofit organizations doing the hard work of eradicating racism. According to the organization's website, in five years of convening the annual State of Black Philanthropy, they’ve seen how charitable investment strengthens black communities and enables residents to move the needle on issues that matter most.
While money itself is not enough to address systemic racism that has sustained for centuries, recent events have created increased momentum for organizations on the frontlines of this work. By investing in them right now, The Miami Foundation aims to provide an infusion of resources at a time when their efforts are having major impact.
President and CEO Rebecca Fishman Lipsey scribed insights that support the organization’s stance. According to Lipsey, the impact of systemic racism has encouraged many to go beyond just saying the right thing. The Miami Foundation felt the power of Miami-Dade residents from all backgrounds standing together to demand justice for George Floyd. The organization witnessed an overwhelming outcry across social media for black lives to matter and further heard a voluminous community call to root out the systemic inequalities that have festered in our community for far too long. As a result, The Miami Foundation took action.
The Racial Equity Fund’s initial grant investments include:
• The Black Collective
• Circle of Brotherhood
• Community Justice Project
• Fanm Saj
• Maven Leadership Collective
• Miami Workers Center
• S.O.U.L. Sisters Leadership Collective
• YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade
As a second step, the foundation is engaging in serious conversation about systemic inequities within our own ecosystem and institution. The Miami Foundation has additionally launched three, staff-led efforts to take a hard look at every layer of our work and scrub for racial inequity. They will convene and collaborate with nonprofits across the region, we know that even within organizations working to promote equity, there can be practices that sustain the inequitable status quo. Ultimately, there is an affirmed responsibility to promote best practices that fight racism and live out the highest values of our community.
“This moment has unique power because so many critical aspects of our lives are being redesigned as we face the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lipsey shared. “There is renewed attention on the rampant racial and socioeconomic disparities existing in our midst. This is a chance for us to push toward a rebuild that is increasingly equitable and reflective of our highest values.”
The Miami Foundation looks forward to growing this Fund and making future investments to support long-term efforts to promote racial equity across the county.