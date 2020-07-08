A spike, a surge and an uptick surrounding coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has resulted in Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signing an emergency order to close businesses just seven weeks after they were given a green light to reopen. Effective Wednesday, July 8, restaurants will be closed, except for takeout and delivery services, along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals.
In a late-evening addendum sent July 6, Gimenez released the following:
“After discussions with our esteemed medical experts, the members of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities, and the restaurant industry group, I have determined that my forthcoming emergency order will allow for outdoor dining, where possible, to continue, with restrictions that include tables of no more than four patrons, appropriate distancing, and music played at a level that does not require shouting, to prevent the emission of potentially dangerous airborne droplets.”
The mayor said he will continue to evaluate conditions in Miami-Dade County while seeking the input of our wellness group as well. The ultimate goal is to “put the least economic strain possible on our local businesses, while keeping the health and well-being of everyone in our community as the top priority.”
Plans remain to keep open various outdoor activities, including condominium and hotel pools with strict social distancing and masks rules, as well as summer camps and child daycare centers with strict capacity limits, requiring masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet.
How did we get here?
Strict social distancing, capacity limits, required masks represent another language combine haunting the municipal leader of Florida’s largest county. The challenge to mitigate the spread of coronavirus has surpassed mandates and the threat of fines. Gimenez may soon have to come to terms with the fact that 2.8 million residents will not all comply. During the initial reopening of phase II, the county’s daily rate for confirmed cases skyrocketed from about 300 a day to more than 2,000, and the numbers continue to rise.
According to county medical experts, 18-to 34-year-olds caused the spike in the number of cases that began in mid-June. Following a 128-day pandemic lockdown that shuttered schools, colleges, parks and malls, young adults seized the mid-May opportunity to embrace a ‘new normal’ that re-opened restaurants and bars. Graduation parties were as much a draw as gathering together at favorite night spots, while families and, single people alike, crammed themselves into tables at restaurants and high-top seating at bars operating at 50 percent capacity. Added to the equation of blame were street protests that erupted following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis followed by Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.
It all appeared harmless at the zenith of celebratory fun until too many opted to not wear masks or face covering joined by masses who ignored social distancing mandates. The end result was disaster and a mayor who stood firm.
“I am continuing to roll back business openings as we continue to see a spike in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests and an uptick in hospitalizations,” said Gimenez. “If we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again.”
The cycle of false starts and partial closures for Gimenez comes with criticism from political foes like Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell who released a jarring Tweet on Monday that suggested Gimenez reopened the county too soon “just to please” President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. She went on to convey, “This is failed leadership. Our community deserves better.”
Republican-candidate Gimenez will soon meet Mucarsel-Powell at the polls in a quest to unseat her.
21 is the new Black
As recent as April 2020, the overwhelming dialogue surrounding COVID-19 and the coronavirus was focused on Blacks being disproportionately affected by the disease. The latter was amplified by experts like Sherita Golden, M.D., M.H.S., a specialist in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and chief diversity officer from Johns Hopkins Medicine. Golden’s findings have become a statistical mainstay for referencing the status of Blacks amid the pandemic.
“While much of the focus has been on Blacks disproportionately contracting and dying from COVID-19, other minority populations are also adversely affected, including Latinx/Hispanic and Native American communities,” said Golden who added that these communities share common social and economic factors, already in place before the pandemic, that increase their risk for COVID-19.
Those factors include living in crowded housing conditions, working in essential fields, inconsistent access to health care, chronic health conditions and stress and immunity. The latter remains true, but new rhetoric has emerged targeting the young without focus on a racial demographic. The age of 21 is the new Black.
At a press conference in Atlanta on Monday, July 6, Gov. DeSantis presented a shift in outcomes when he stated that the median age for those testing positive statewide has dropped from the mid-50s to the mid-30s. He said 21 is the No. 1 age for testing positive in Florida, an age where the death rate is near zero unless the person has underlying health issues like heart disease or diabetes and added that has helped keep the daily death toll below the early May peak when nursing homes were seeing many deaths.
“From a clinical perspective, a thousand cases under the age of 30 are going to be less significant than 50 cases in a long-term care facility,” said DeSantis.
By the numbers
The coronavirus is blamed for over a half-million deaths worldwide, including more than 130,000 in the U.S., according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed infections nationwide stood at 2.9 million, though the real number is believed to be 10 times higher. New cases per day nationwide have hit record levels of well over 50,000.
Florida recorded 6,336 new confirmed cases statewide, raising the total to 206,447 since the state’s outbreak was first identified March 1. The state says 3,880 people have died from the virus; however, people under the age of 35 are significantly less likely to die from COVID-19 than those over 65, but they can spread the disease to their older family members, co-workers and friends.
Over the last week, about 43 Floridians a day have died of the disease, up from 30 a day three weeks ago but still below the 60 a day recorded in early May. Hospitalizations are up about 40% statewide over the last two weeks.
The Associated Press reported on Monday, July 6 that Florida, which recorded an all-time high of 11,400 new cases Saturday and has seen its positive test rate lately reach more than 18%, has been hit especially hard.
Hospitalizations across the state have been ticking upward, with nearly 1,700 patients admitted in the past seven days compared with 1,200 the previous week. Miami’s Baptist Hospital had only four of its 88 ICU beds available.
“If we continue to increase at the pace we have been, we won’t have enough ventilators, enough rooms,” said Dr. David De La Zerda, a respiratory specialist at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Since the outbreak began, an average of 30 Floridians have died per day from COVID-19, which makes it one of the state’s biggest killers.
“We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet apart from others,” said Gimenez. “I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.