Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is taking on one of the most challenging jobs for the Biden administration of helping to restore the United States as a global player on the world stage.
The longtime career diplomat was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris last week.
“The United Nations is the world’s most important forum for bringing people and countries together,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters immediately afterward. “This administration knows that when America is at the table and acting in accordance with our values, the United States is an indispensable institution for the advancement of peace, security and collective well-being.”
She said the Biden administration is “clear-eyed about the difficult work that needs to be done, from elevating human rights to reforming the U.N. itself to addressing conflicts old and new around the world.”
Thomas-Greenfield reiterated what she said when she was nominated for the U.N. post: “Multilateralism is back and diplomacy is back and America is back and we’re ready to get to work.”
The United States took over the rotating presidency of the powerful U.N. Security Council on Monday and the new ambassador, who only arrived in New York last Thursday morning, said with a smile, “I not only had to hit the ground running, I’m actually hitting the ground sprinting.”
Thomas-Greenfield, who rose to be U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs before retiring during the Trump administration after more than 35 years of service, will be the third African American, and the second African American woman, to hold the U.N. post.