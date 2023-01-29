The New World Condominium, a two-story apartment building built in 1968 that had 75 units, was engulfed in flames Saturday, January 28, leaving an estimated 105 people displaced. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the images of the affected building in Miami Gardens are grim. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah reported “significant challenges with this fire” during the battle, which required over 45 fire rescue units and personnel attempting to cut the roof, begin extinguishment of the fire from underneath the rooftop, and search and rescue efforts.
Fortunately, no deaths were reported, but approximately half of the building's units were destroyed due to partial collapse of the roof, coupled with water, smoke and fire damage. In response, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris declared their commitment to providing support to the displaced families by rallying personnel of the county's Homeless Trust, The Red Cross, police and fire departments to assess and meet the affected individuals' needs, whether that be food, clothing, shelter, prescription medications, etc.
A search of Miami-Dade County records showed no code violations for 395 NW 177th St., raising the question of whether or not the building had undergone the necessary recertification in 2008 as required.
As the investigation into the cause of the fire and potential safety violations continues, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other essential personnel remain dedicated to aiding individuals impacted by the traumatic incident.