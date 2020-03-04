Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief held a town hall meeting to update city residents on a number of topics that would impact the city and its residents in the Commission Chambers. Representatives of the Florida Department of Transportation, Broward County, Miramar, the Office of Economic and Small Business Development and other agencies attended and provided reports on Thursday, Feb. 20.
July Jimenez, of the Florida Department of Transportation, spoke about the large number of projects FDOT had undertaken on I-75 in recent months, from Broward County to the Miami-Dade County line, and including the connector roads, as well as those projects that impacted neighboring Hollywood and Pembroke Pines.
Jimenez said the Miramar Park and Ride project would include about 488 spaces, and other future projects, which would call for improvements along Miramar Parkway, Pines Boulevard, University Drive and US 441.
Cindy Malin, with the Mobility Advancement Program, spoke about the surtax that had been approved by voters in Broward County, and how the county wanted to create better and more opportunities for people other than their cars, which created more traffic on the roads. She spoke of the term, silver tsunami, which was targeting older residents who would need other options in order to get around.
“Owing a car costs about $10,000 a year,” she said. “We want to make low-cost transportation accessible to everyone.”
Pat MacGregor, of the Environmental Engineering Department, spoke about the various wastewater and water projects that the county was doing within Miramar. He said the bulk of the improvements within Miramar would be over sometime in May.
“If we don’t transfer you over, you won’t have water when you turn it on,” said MacGregor.
Miramar staff then spoke about the various projects going on, including median improvement, landscape improvement, bike lanes, signalization, sidewalk improvements and other improvements. Public works staff also spoke about improved drainage and also reuse water, saying that reuse water would save communities a lot of money and also postpone the option of building another water treatment plant. Messam said that in the future water would become a scare commodity, and people were fighting over it now.
“It’s very expensive to build a new water treatment plant,” said Messam. “In a matter of years or decades, water will be a most prized commodity. Some areas in the country are in court fighting over the access of water. In terms of our use, we can use it and recycle it and sustain our city and sell it to our neighbors as well.”
At the end of the presentations, residents had a number of questions. One was about the surtax and the benefits residents got from it. Messam spoke of the surtax and its impacts to road improvements, and “that’s where the rubber met the road,” he said. Messam said that the surtax funded many improvements and the city needed to come up with some form of mass transportation and create better connectivity so the community could have better access to the port and to the airport. He also said that a rail system would be a good option to be considered.
Another question was about police and the need for more patrols in certain communities. Messam said that the police department periodically patrolled the neighborhoods and that safety was a top priority. Other residents said they were concerned about the decibel level of the music at the amphitheater. Messam said that the challenge was the genre of music and that the city had received proposals from the designer of the canopy that would have an impact on the sound.
“We are confident we will have a solution that will drastically improve those conditions,” he said. “The amphitheater is a very new facility. It’s a wonderful facility, and we are working on these solutions. As we get closer to determining which options we will select, I will have a meeting within the community. We are aware of it and trying to get to that solution.”