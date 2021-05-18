This week, two police shootings have opposing rulings.
North Carolina’s District Attorney concluded Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting to be justified on Tuesday while a Minnesota judge ruled Monday to proceed with a trial against the former police officer who shot Daunte Wright.
Here are updates on these cases and others.
NO CHARGES IN ANDREW BROWN JR. SHOOTING
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that sheriff’s deputies were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown Jr. because he ignored their commands and endangered at least two of them when he drove his car toward them.
Womble concluded that Brown used his car as a “deadly weapon,” causing Pasquotank County deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. The prosecutor, who acknowledged Brown wasn’t armed with guns or other weapons, said the deputies will face no criminal charges.
“I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to put their lives in danger,” Womble said, referring to Brown’s car.
The prosecutor said he would not release bodycam video of the confrontation between Brown and the law enforcement officers, but he played portions of the video during the news conference that multiple news outlets broadcast live.
Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.
DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING
A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December.
Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts, Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu said during a pretrial hearing.
“I do find that there’s probable cause to support the charge against the defendant, Ms. Potter,” Chu said.
Potter did not enter a plea during the hearing.
Wright was killed April 11 during a struggle with police after a traffic stop. The former Brooklyn Center police chief has said he believes Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. Body camera video shows her shouting “Taser!” multiple times before firing. Protesters and Wright’s family have disputed that the shooting was accidental, arguing that an experienced officer knows the difference between a Taser and a handgun.
AHMAUD ARBERY'S MENTAL HEALTH
A judge said Thursday he will review under seal mental health records of Ahmaud Arbery to decide whether they can be used by defense attorneys to support their case that the slaying of the 25-year-old Black man was an act of self-defense.
During pretrial hearings Wednesday and Thursday, defense attorneys pressed the judge to allow unflattering evidence from Arbery’s past and issues involving his mental health in an effort to counter prosecutors’ contention that Arbery was an innocent jogger who was unjustly chased and killed by white men.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said he will review Arbery’s records and decide whether they can be admitted into evidence. He also ordered those documents to be sealed, meaning they won’t be part of the public case record.
Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck when they spotted him jogging in their Georgia neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.
The three suspects are scheduled to stand trial on charges of malice murder and other counts this fall, with jury selection beginning Oct. 18.
The Justice Department on April 28 added hate crime charges against the McMichaels and Bryan, who all pleaded not guilty to the federal counts before a U.S. magistrate judge Tuesday.
TRIAL FOR EX-COPS POSTPONED TO 2022
The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd will be pushed back to March 2022, in part to allow the publicity over Derek Chauvin’s conviction to cool off, a judge ruled Thursday.
Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. Their co-defendant, Chauvin, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter. All four officers also face federal charges that they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his May 25 arrest.
Judge Peter Cahill said he moved the other officers’ trial so the federal case can go forward first. No date has been set for the federal case, but Cahill said it carries higher potential penalties. He also said he felt the need to put some distance between the three officers’ trial and Chauvin’s due to the high-profile nature of the case.