The Unrepresented Peoples Positive Action Council kept up its protests against Formula One racing in Miami Gardens.
The group, led by former County Commissioner Betty T. Ferguson, wants the Miami-Dade community to know Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross and Formula One is bringing an unwanted event to the area.
The fifth protest day came after three weeks of legislation, offers and counteroffers at the County Commission hall between District 1 Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan and Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Jordan’s ordinance requiring an amendment to the stadium district agreement went through. A resolution to add additional oversight to racing in Miami Gardens was close, but Gimenez vetoed. And a veto override missed by one vote.
Ferguson said the continued protests are for the community.
“We don’t want our community to allow people to tell them what they should not be fighting for –to let the community know if citizens of the downtown area can stop something from coming in, we can too.”
Earlier in 2019, Miami’s elected officials denied Ross and Formula One from setting up in Downtown Miami a race that would have taken it along Biscayne Boulevard.
Proponents of the race tout its economic benefits, UP-PAC rejects them because of the environmental concerns, which supporters of the race say are overblown.
Sound levels from Formula One racing are 20 decibel levels higher than the safe limit established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Formula One cars, attendants’ cars and cars of people who live in the area or passing through will add to air pollution from fossil fuels emissions and the wear of F1 car tires. Northwest 199 Street between Northwest 27 Avenue and the Turnpike will have one lane open during race days - Friday to Sunday, two hours per day after track set up.
Ferguson said people who want Formula One believe it will make them money.
“I think people who are in favor forget what they are giving up,” Ferguson said.
If F1 races commence in May 2021 proponents say they will generate $423 million in business. Ferguson’s lawyer, using revenue numbers from Montreal and Australia, wrote the Dolphins and F1’s projections are $324 million over.
“They are totally uninformed about how system works,” Ferguson said. “It is not going to bring business to this community.”
Ferguson said the vendors would be on the stadium property and doesn’t predict the businesses getting a piece of the economic pie.
Despite this, both sides tried to create a win for the other’s loss.
UP-PAC only wants to keep Formula One out of Miami Gardens. They are amenable to F1 in Homestead but Formula One denied that proposal citing $250 million in construction costs.
The head of the Lake Lucerne Homeowner and Civic Association received a letter from Thomas Garfinkle, vice chairman, president & CEO of Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium. In his letter, Garfinkle expressed concern to residents of the subdivision called Lake Lucerne for the lack of a second exit from the community and promised to pay the $250,000 “regardless of what happens with Formula One” and “with no strings attached.”
The Dolphins have also promised to bring F1 in Schools in which children and teenagers build miniature Formula One cars and race, reduce ticket costs to $25 for residents of Miami Gardens, have paid internships for Miami Gardens students, an annual job fair in Miami Gardens and annual playground renovations.
Ferguson has said because UP-PAC’s history with the Dolphins they will only trust a legally binding agreement.
Commissioner Jordan, on vacation until Jan. 6, 2020, was wearing her “protest look” not her vacation look.
After the veto, opponents of F1 are very limited administratively, but Jordan said she plans for another item to be back before the commission on Jan. 22.
Jordan said protests can accomplish plenty.
“A whole lot has always been gained through protests. When you think about our Civil Rights Movement. I’m hoping to link the old guard that did the sit-ins to the new guard that’s using social media.”
Joining his mother to protest was Wilkie D. Ferguson III.
Wilkie said he was there with the group on behalf of the community.
“We’re making sure we’re not taken advantage of by people who don’t live here....”
The next protest starts at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2, Super Bowl Sunday.