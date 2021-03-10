If you’ve served in the armed forces and are a patient of the VA Healthcare System in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe County, you can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age and medical condition.
Vaccines are available without appointments (but are encouraged) at Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 1201 NW 16th St., Miami, Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., and at William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W. Commercial Blvd., Sunrise, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments are required at the Homestead VA Clinic at 950 Krome Ave.
While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order restricts vaccine eligibility to seniors 65 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions and other priority groups, the Miami VA is federally run. That means federal guidelines dictate who is eligible for the vaccine – not DeSantis.
The changes at the South Florida VA network went into effect last Thursday.
Veterans who want to make an appointment can call 305.575.7000 or contact their care team. You must be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits, and you must also be able to return to the same site for your second dose of the vaccine.