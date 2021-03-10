Confusion and frustration lingers for Floridians as the rules on who can get a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine – and where – appear to be changing every day.
With differing criteria at federal, state and county vaccination sites, Florida’s vaccine rollout to its most vulnerable residents has been anything but orderly. Just over the weekend, confusion erupted at a federally run vaccination site in Florida City, after word spread on social media that it offered vaccines to residents 18 and over before reverting back to the state’s eligibility rules the following day.
The incident prompted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to tweet at the governor.
“Our top priority must be to get shots in arms as fast as possible and ensure no available vaccine supply goes unused. I urge the Governor to expand eligibility requirements to meet the great demand in our community and across the state.”
On Monday, Jackson Health System announced it would be lowering the minimum age of those with high-risk medical conditions to 16, while Gov. Ron DeSantis stated the vaccination age will be lowered statewide to any Floridian 60 years of age and older, starting March 15.
“That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, all of the pharmacies, all of the different drive-thru sites that are being operated,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “If you’re 60 plus, you will be able to get signed up and be able to get the vaccine.”
As of now, Jackson Health will vaccinate Florida residents with high-risk medical conditions aged 16 and up without proof or documentation (those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present), those aged 65 and older, and people aged 50 to 64 who present identification confirming they are either a firefighter, law enforcement officer or K-12 school personnel. Online appointments will continue to open on the Jackson website for those that meet the vaccine criteria, and the health care system is urging residents to follow its Twitter and Instagram pages (@JacksonHealth) for appointment availability.
These eligibility changes come about a week after Jackson announced it was expanding its vaccine eligibility to officers, firefighters and school employees, and lowering the age threshold to 50 for medically at-risk individuals, a move away from the 13 previously released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended medical conditions.
Existing state requirements include K-12 teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of age or older, DeSantis announced last week. President Joe Biden’s administration followed by issuing a directive that would move educators and school staff to the front of the line in vaccination efforts. Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Publix, Walmart and Navarro Discount Pharmacy will follow the Biden administration’s federal mandate – which bypasses DeSantis’ guidelines – and offer vaccines to Florida pre-K, K-12 and other child care workers of any age.
Last Friday, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Florida teens and young adults aged 16 to 21 with high-risk medical conditions. The hospital is using a list of conditions identified by the CDC to determine eligibility, including asthma, cancer, Down syndrome, heart conditions, pulmonary fibrosis and others. Those getting vaccinated will need their physician to sign an at-risk form from the Florida Department of Health.
This form alone may not guarantee vaccination by every site in the state, because each site may have its own requirements.
Miami Dade College’s North Campus, the county’s first federal vaccination site, has been vaccinating individuals 65 and older, health care workers with direct patient contact, long-term care facility staff and residents, K-12 school employees, and law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 years of age and older. Those deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 may also get vaccinated with a health form or doctor’s note.
County-run vaccination sites include Zoo Miami, Tropical Park and the Homestead Sports Complex. The county has a website, MiamiDade.gov/vaccine, where one can find and schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Long-term care facility residents and staff, residents 65 and older, health care workers with direct patient contact, K-12 school personnel, and law enforcement officers and firefighters aged 50 and older are able to book an appointment.
State-run sites in the county – which follow state guidelines – include Marlins Park, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, an Overtown parking lot near the Overtown Youth Center at 1551 NW 1st Ave. and the Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center at Oak Grove Park.
Late Tuesday, the city of North Miami Beach announced 2,000 doses of vaccinations per day will be offered at Allen Park, located at 17011 NE 19th Ave., beginning Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for eight days. A longer, subsequent effort is pending. According to Vice Mayor Michael Joseph, vaccines will be administered by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in concert with the governor’s state rules, and will likely be walk-up without appointments. Outreach efforts are in the works to raise awareness about this new vaccine site.