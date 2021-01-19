West Perrine’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. festival pressed on despite the pandemic, in a socially distanced format on Saturday. Family, food and overall fun characterized the event, as organizers and participants remembered King’s life and legacy in a new way.
The inaugural drive-in festival, hosted by the West Perrine Community Development Corporation (WPCDC), opened at 6 p.m. and was held on an open field near Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. As the sun set, approximately 100 cars filed into the venue one by one.
Attendees were met by smiling volunteers. Free meals and snacks, courtesy of The Marlins Foundation, were handed out for people to enjoy from their cars. After parking in a designated spot, everyone tuned into the event’s broadcast from their car radios and they intently watched the two big screens set up for the event.
Reminiscent of a drive-in movie, participants were able to watch a compilation of highlights from King’s life. Live performances from local musicians Gia Songbird Wyre, Ladies of Soul and the Old Skool Gang were also enjoyed.
Organizers said they’re pleased with the outcome.
“It was a great way to practice social distancing, recognize the situation we’re in and get away from normal life,” said Ed Hanna, WPCDC president.
Event volunteer Kevin Myles, an activist running for city council in Homestead, agreed that it was the best way to celebrate King’s legacy this year.
“It shows you that we still believe in community and are fighting this pandemic. I tip my hat off to all of the individuals who supported the event,” he Myles.
Event sponsor Kionne McGhee, District 9 commissioner, was also in attendance.
“Dr. King will forever live with us,” he said, “and we must always exercise the social uplift that he inspired us to do.”