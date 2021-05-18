The CDC’s new guidance on masks has left everyone confused and sent businesses and states scrambling to adjust their rules.
Miami-Dade’s mayor has declared an end to mandatory masks at county buildings.
“We have nearly weathered this once-in-a century crisis. ... This is truly the day we have been waiting for,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a video message last Thursday night. “And I feel more confident than ever that we are reaching the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.” That said, she’s “still recommending people wear a mask and social distance at Miami-Dade County facilities.”
Scratching your head? You should be.
Target and CVS on Monday became the latest retailers to say vaccinated shoppers and workers don’t have to wear masks in stores. They follow Walmart, Costco, Starbucks, Publix and a long list of others dropping mask requirements.
Walgreens says that because it a COVID-19 vaccination and testing center, it is keeping its mask policies in place “for the time being.” That could change in a hot minute, and it hasn't stopped many other retail sites providing vaccines from lifting their mandatory mask-wearing orders.
The revised and severely criticized guidelines by the CDC say vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors and outdoors in most, but not all circumstances. The trouble is, the times when you must wear masks are seemingly more often than not, and children under age 12 must still wear masks because vaccines have not been approved for them – but that hasn't stopped people from ripping of their masks, alarming half of the population.
It bears repeating: Only people who are fully vaccinated are relatively safe from infection (although nine Yankees baseball players who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now have COVID-19) and can forgo wearing masks if they choose. “Fully vaccinated” means two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Unvaccinated people should still wear masks around others and social distance. Nothing has changed for them. Further, the new COVID-19 variants and mutations swirling around Florida make this an increasingly dangerous time for the unvaccinated.
This means the overwhelming majority of Miami's Black population should keep their masks on.
About 123 million Americans – 37% of the population – are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and more than 157 million, or 47%, have received at least one dose. Miami-Dade County's rate is in that ballpark, but the county's Black population has achieved roughly half that vaccination rate. This means the mask-optional invitation does not apply to most Black Miami-Dade residents.
Who’s verifying?
The answer: no one. Americans are on the honor system. There’s no legitimate system for checking vaccination records of those not wearing masks. Schools, businesses and other places may require proof of vaccination in some states, but not in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has made COVID-19 vaccination verification illegal. The federal government has no plans for a “vaccine passport.”
This means when you see somebody without a mask on, you have no idea if they have been vaccinated or if they took their masks off because they are willingly risking infection or may be unknowingly COVID-19 positive and infectious to others. Even if you've been vaccinated, you could still be infected by somebody who has not been vaccinated and is carelessly walking around maskless and with an asymptomatic case of COVID-19. The good news is that the CDC says data now shows that vaccinated people who are infected with the coronavirus won't die and probably won't end up in the hospital, either. So, the risk is yours. But it could cost you a couple of weeks out of work until you test negative, during which you could spread it to others in your household who may not be vaccinated and for whom infection could pose deadly results.
The moral to this story?
Get vaccinated and make sure everyone in your circle of family and friends are vaccinated. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said on multiple media outlets, “If you are not vaccinated, you are not safe. Please go get vaccinated or continue to wear your mask.”
When should you wear a mask no matter what?
Even if vaccinated, mask wearing is still recommended in tightly packed crowds. This includes all forms of mass transit and on airplanes, as well as in hospitals, medical facilities, nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters.
Is your grocery store or local shopping mall crowded? Wear a mask. Never mind the mask relaxation rules everywhere. If you feel surrounded by a lot of people in close quarters, wear a mask. When more theaters and indoor concert venues open, masks will probably be required for a while. If you are sitting shoulder to shoulder indoors, it should be obvious to you that a mask should be worn.
What about kids and schools?
Children who haven’t been vaccinated should still wear masks and keep 6 feet apart. The CDC recommends masks for children age 2 and older in public settings and when with people outside their household. Masks are also advised in schools. That won’t change for the rest of this school year and “we’ll be working on school guidance for the fall,” Walensky said on FOX. Child care and camp guidance will also be updated, she said.
She noted that some children may not understand why they have to wear a mask if the rest of the family isn’t.
“I think that that’s going to have to be a family by family decision,” she said on NBC.
In fact, that's a primary reason why vaccinated parents are choosing to keep their masks on in solidarity with their children to avoid further confusion.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that after consulting with local medical experts, our schools could see changes as early as the summer session.
Can I still wear a mask anyway?
Definitely. Even though the guidance has changed, “there’s no need for everybody to start ripping off their masks,” Walensky said on multiple news outlets.
“Those behaviors are going to be really hard to change, and there is no mandate to take it off,” she said.
Many people are choosing to keep wearing masks because they haven't gotten so much as a sniffle in the entire year. For them, the benefits are too great to give up. So don't let anybody shame you for wearing a mask.
What will ‘normal’ look like?
Anthony Fauci has used his experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic to call upon Emory graduates to fight societal divisiveness and work together to forge a new, "even better" normal.
Fauci delivered the commencement address to Emory College of Arts and Sciences on Sunday after being awarded the Emory University President's Medal.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health spoke via video link from Washington, D.C., to the graduates in Atlanta. Accepting the medal, Fauci said the global health crisis of COVID-19 had "changed the landscape of all of our lives."
"One of the important things that I have come to appreciate in my experiences this past year is how destructive divisiveness is," he said.
"If there are any lessons that we have learned from this pandemic, they are one, science will provide the solution to this pandemic, as we have seen with the rapid and successful development of multiple safe and highly effective vaccines, and two, societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic. We must not be at odds with each other since the virus is the enemy – not each other."
Fauci also said COVID-19 had shone a bright light on "the unacceptable disparities in health experienced by minority groups."
People of color have suffered from more hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 compared to the general population, he said.
"Almost all related to the social disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.
"Let us promise ourselves that our corporate memory of this tragic reality – that an infectious disease disparately hospitalized and kills people of color – does not fade after we return to some form of normality. Righting this wrong will take a decadeslong commitment. I strongly urge you to be part of that commitment."
Perhaps, he told graduates, “it can be an even better normal.”