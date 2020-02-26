The old Continuing Opportunities for a Purposeful Education location on Northwest 54th Street has seen better days.
That may change.
The owner of COPE, the former public school that was used to educate pregnant teens, is requesting $1 Million from the Florida Legislature to renovate the space.
Since 1996, the Beta Tau Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority has been holding its meetings in the building. Now it needs a facelift for its “Zeta Community Center classrooms."
The Zeta Blue Network is among dozens of for- and not-for-profit organizations seeking funds from lawmakers in Tallahassee. With more than half of the session gone and the $90-plus billion budgets of the House and Senate have been proposed, local representatives and senators are eyeing their appropriations requests with mixed feelings. The House’s proposed budget is $91.4 billion, while the Senate is $92.8 billion. With the budget’s not matching, negotiations will be underway and some legislators may go home empty handed.
State Rep. James Bush III is the sponsor for the Zeta’s appropriation project. So far this session, the Zeta’s $1 million has only had its first reading, and nothing else. Typically a bill is sponsored, goes to a committee and then is discussed for funding and, if approved, is dispersed around July 1.
Bush said the Zeta’s request would preserve some of our history. Funding would "go towards correcting structural problems because of the roof, programs offered and the significance to it," said Bush.
Local legislators have put together a game plan to see to it that organizations come away with a piece of the pie. If all the appropriations projects go through during this session, will money flow through the districts or will fundraising goals be achieved?
Reps. Bush, Barbara Watson and Kionee McGhee all held information meetings about applying for state funding. If all the appropriations projects go through during this session, will money flow through the districts or will fundraising goals be achieved?
At Watson’s meeting, the following eight members of the Dade Delegation were a part of it: Sens. Oscar Braynon and Jason Pizzo; Cindy Polo, Joseph Geller, Bush, Dotie Joseph and Sharon Pritchett. Together they put together a curriculum. On Sept. 10, 2019, at Miami Dade College, the meeting was called to order. The topic "State Funding 101 How to Apply for State Appropriations."
After being taught how to apply, organizations "are responsible to get support from both sides, the House and Senate," Watson said in a phone interview with The Miami Times.
With less than a month left, here are some of the bills making their way through.
What the districts want
Watson, a long serving member of the Florida House District 107 and Deputy Democratic Leader has a few appropriation bills with her name listed as the sponsor.
William "D.C." Clark submitted an appropriation requesting $50,000 on behalf of his organization, DCS Mentoring Inc. Raymond Carvil submitted an appropriation request for about $500,000 for Miami Gardens Neighborhood Watch Inc.
Watson is also listed as a sponsor for other bills such as: the Miami Gardens stormwater drainage improvement project; the Robert Parker Foundation; Florida Storytelling Week; the Humane Society of Greater Miami and more. One co-sponsored bill that Watson spoke to The Miami Times about is the Expunction of Criminal History Records.
"I am working very closely with Senator Pizzo on expungement. This bill will allow another chance," Rep Watson said. If the bill is adopted, it will expand the eligibility requirement for expunction.
Bush, a retired teacher, longtime public servant, member of the clergy and state representative of Florida House District 109, received an abundance of appropriation project requests from a very diverse group of organizations.
"It's a miracle to have so many projects. Almost every one of them received a hearing in the sub-committee, said Bush.
In addition to the appropriation workshop held at Miami Dade College, Bush
said "he put the information out" to inform organizations. And through word of mouth and Facebook Bush said he received "hundreds of calls" about appropriations throughout the state.
Lorraine Hibbert submitted an appropriation project request for Shrimp, Wings and Things Inc. to Bush. She is requesting $960,000 for a myriad of things including expansion, repair work, new store materials, monthly telephone bills and internet services.
Some of the other bills being sponsored by Bush support the following organizations: New Horizons Mental Health; Florida Memorial University Aerospace program; the Talcolcy Center; Read to Lead; Excelling Eagles; Greater Mercy Missionary Baptist Church; and The Alternative Programs Inc. - Alternatives to Incarceration, which was an initiative started by the late Georgia Ayers.
"I'm happy. I was able to get in the printed budget. I don't know who will be chosen. If it was my choice I would submit them all. But I don't have control over it," said Bush.
McGee has a few appropriation project requests of his own that he's sponsoring. The Black Professional Network, a non-profit organization offering leadership and professional development needs over $500,000 to "run workshops and programming around financial literacy/management, housing, professional development and entrepreneurship." Included in President and CEO of The Black Professional Network Kenasha Paul’s request are venue rentals, website and IT/Office Solutions along with printing supplies and marketing.
As of Jan. 14, the appropriation request for the Black Professional Network only had one reading and has not been sponsored on the Senate side, documents show.
"It's moving. It's still working its way through the committee right now," McGhee said.
Other bills sponsored by McGhee includes a bill aimed toward revising the provisions of Gain-Time; Greyhound racing compensation; and specialty licenses plates.
This year's Florida House session is scheduled to end in March.
Watson doesn't have such a good feeling about how things are going this session.
"I feel very pessimistic about this session. Not enough Democrats are in charge. People must get out and vote so things can change," Rep. Watson said.
Bush is more upbeat and delighted to be back in the House.
"Doesn't get any better. Out of 12 years of serving in the state legislature this is the best year. I have fully matured, come into my own and developed good relationships to move things through the process," Bush said.