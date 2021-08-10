A native of Buffalo, NY, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting ready to become governor of her state and the first woman to hold the post. The experienced politician is a veteran of 11 campaigns that have taken her from town board to Congress.
Her assention in 14 days comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul tweeted.
“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” she also said in a written statement Tuesday.
A centrist Democrat from western New York, she has worked deep in Cuomo’s shadow for her two terms in office, but last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor and calling for his resignation. Hochul has never been part of Cuomo’s inner circle of aides and allies.
In a televised address, the 63-year-old governor emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward women but said that fighting back against what he called the “politically motivated” attack on him would subject the state to months of turmoil, and “I cannot be the cause of that.”
“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said.
His decision was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment and after nearly the entire Democratic establishment had turned against him, with President Joe Biden joining those calling on him to resign.
The move came a week after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”
The disgraced governor admitted that he "truly offended" the women but contended that there have been "generational and cultural shifts" that precluded him from understanding the necessity for "personal boundaries."
"In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone," Cuomo said. "But I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."
The #MeToo-era scandal cut short not just a career but a dynasty: Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was governor in the 1980s and ’90s, and the younger Cuomo was often mentioned as a potential candidate for president, just like his father. Even as the scandal mushroomed, Cuomo was planning to run for a fourth reelection in 2022.
Cuomo may still face the possibility of criminal charges, with a number of prosecutors around the state moving to investigate him. At least one of his accusers has filed a criminal complaint against him.