Former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner of Tampa is among 10 nominees for the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women announced Thursday. Joyner, a civil rights activist who spent 16 years in the Legislature, was the first Black woman to practice law in Hillsborough and Polk counties.
Other nominees are Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; suffragist Alice Scott Abbott; Florence Alexander, founder of the management consulting firm Ebon Research Systems; Samira Beckwith, president and CEO of Hope Healthcare; Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a gold-medal winning Olympic swimmer and attorney; suffragist May Mann Jennings; Alma Lee Loy, a charter member of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and the first woman elected chair of the Indian River County Commission; children’s advocate Audrey Schiebler, a founding member of the Alachua County Council on Child Abuse; and Indiantown community activist E. Thelma Waters.
The Hall of Fame, featured on a wall in the capitol rotunda, was created in 1982. Gov. Ron DeSantis will select the 2020 inductees from the list.