Former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner

Former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner of Tampa is among 10 nominees for the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women announced Thursday. Joyner, a civil rights activist who spent 16 years in the Legislature, was the first Black woman to practice law in Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Other nominees are Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; suffragist Alice Scott Abbott; Florence Alexander, founder of the management consulting firm Ebon Research Systems; Samira Beckwith, president and CEO of Hope Healthcare; Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a gold-medal winning Olympic swimmer and attorney; suffragist May Mann Jennings; Alma Lee Loy, a charter member of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and the first woman elected chair of the Indian River County Commission; children’s advocate Audrey Schiebler, a founding member of the Alachua County Council on Child Abuse; and Indiantown community activist E. Thelma Waters.

The Hall of Fame, featured on a wall in the capitol rotunda, was created in 1982. Gov. Ron DeSantis will select the 2020 inductees from the list.

