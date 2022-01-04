January 6, 2021 – Insurrectionists attack Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attack the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college votes. Trump watched the attack with glee, while his supporters threatened to hang Vice President Mike Pence.
January 13, 2021 – House impeaches Trump. Trump wants to be remembered in the history books and he has now achieved the recognition of being the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.
January 20, 2021 – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn into office. Normally, you’d only mention the presidential inauguration, but it seems appropriate to note that Vice President Harris was sworn in as our first Afro-Asian, female vice president.
March 8, 2021 – Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The duchess reveals that her life as a British royal was so isolating and lonely that at one point she considered suicide. She also criticized the royals for not defending her against racist attacks.
April 21, 2021 – Derek Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd’s death. Floyd’s 2020 death by kneeling strangulation made international news, leading to worldwide protests in support of racial justice. The former police officer who killed him was convicted and is now in jail.
June 24, 2021 – Surfside building collapses. In a matter of minutes, a 12-story building collapses in Surfside, Fla. Ninety-eight people died due to the collapse, and the tragedy served as a scary warning to all Miamians as we continue to wonder if our condo and office buildings are safe.
July 2021 – 32nd Summer Olympics. Simone Biles withdraws from some competitions citing mental health concerns. She is praised by some for openly acknowledging such issues and advocating for self-care.
August 2021 – Biden follows through on Trump’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. In my mind, the scenes of desperate Afghans trying to flee the country at the airport are the worst photo ops of the Biden administration.
September 2021– Texas enacts a bounty on women seeking abortions. Texas bans abortions and enacts a bounty on any young woman who seeks one – as well as anyone deemed to have aided them to do so in any way. Texas women flood neighboring states to obtain a safe and lawful abortion. The Supreme Court has kept the Texas abortion law in place, but is allowing providers’ legal challenges to proceed.
October 19, 2021 – Gen. Colin Powell dies. Powell, former Secretary of State, General and Chair of the Joint Chiefs, dies from complications of COVID-19 amid his cancer battle. A great Jamaican American is laid to rest. He is honored by all former presidents with the notable exception of Trump, who once again shows he is crass and classless.
November 7, 2021 – 10 die in connection with crowd surge at Travis Scott concert. There are still many unanswered questions, but we do know that 10 people ultimately died as a result of a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.
November 19, 2021 – Kyle Rittenhouse gets away with murder. After killing two people and wounding a third, teenager Rittenhouse is found not guilty at trial. He meets with former President Trump and becomes a right-wing celebrity.
November 24, 2021 – Georgia jury convicts three for murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Three white men – Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan – shot and killed Black jogger Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. All three men are convicted and justice is served.
November 30, 2021 – Josephine Baker becomes first Black woman honored at Paris Pantheon. Baker, the legendary performer and entertainer, was honored by the French government with soil from her four homes (St. Louis, Mo.; Paris; Les Milandes, France; and Monaco) and was placed in a symbolic casket in the French Pantheon – a first for an American-born and Black woman, as the honor is typically reserved for heroes of France.
December 23, 2021 – Kim Potter convicted. A jury found former police officer Potter guilty of two counts of manslaughter for shooting Daunte Wright. She claimed to have mistakenly drawn her firearm instead of her Taser.
December 26, 2021 – Bishop Desmond Tutu dies. Tutu was a brave opponent of apartheid and a human rights activist. He won the Nobel Peace Prize, Albert Schweitzer Prize for Humanitarianism, Gandhi Peace Prize and Presidential Medal of Freedom.
January 2, 2022 – 847,000 deaths and 55.9 million cases of COVID-19, and the numbers are climbing. As I write this article, we are nearing 1 million deaths from COVID-19 in this country. I fear 2022 will see us reach and even surpass that unthinkable number. California, Texas, Florida and New York top the list of states with the highest number of COVID deaths. While Floridians continue to succumb to the virus, Gov. Ron DeSantis remains amazingly quiet and nonresponsive to the crisis. It’s just another demonstration of his great leadership – Floridians die and he sits by doing nothing.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.