Attorneys for abortion clinics and a doctor asked the Florida Supreme Court on Friday to put on hold a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The attorneys filed documents contending that a ruling last month by the 1st District Court of Appeal allowing the law (HB 5) to be in effect has caused “irreparable harm.”
“Every day that HB 5 remains enforceable, Florida patients in desperate need of post-15-week abortion services are being turned away and forced to attempt to seek abortions hundreds of miles or more out of state, to attempt abortions outside the medical system, or to continue pregnancies against their will,” a 30-page emergency motion said.
Just last week, an appellate court denied a pregnant 16-year-old Florida girl’s request to have an abortion despite the minor stating she does not have a job, is “still in school” and “is not ready to have a baby,” court documents state. The teen was deemed not “sufficiently mature” to make the decision to terminate her pregnancy even though she stated that her guardian was in agreement. As a result, she will be forced to give birth.
Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper last month issued a temporary injunction against the 15-week abortion limit, saying it violated a privacy right in the Florida Constitution. The state quickly appealed, which, under legal rules, placed an automatic stay on the temporary injunction.
In the documents filed Friday at the Supreme Court, attorneys for the clinics and the doctor argued that the standing decision conflicted with court precedents. They urged justices to take up the issue.
Michigan’s ban enforcement blocked
A Michigan judge, also on Friday, blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer.
The ruling comes after the state Court of Appeals said earlier this month that county prosecutors were not covered by a May order and could enforce the prohibition following the fall of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The harm to the body of women and people capable of pregnancy in not issuing the injunction could not be more real, clear, present and dangerous to the court,” Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham said during his ruling.
David Kallman, an attorney representing two Republican county prosecutors, said an appeal is planned.
“The judge ignored all of the clear legal errors and problems in this case, it appears to me, simply because the issue is abortion,” Kallman told The Associated Press following the hearing.
Cunningham had filed a restraining order against county prosecutors hours after the Aug. 1 appeals court decision and following a request from attorneys representing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
While a majority of prosecutors in counties where there are abortion clinics have said they will not enforce the ban, Republican prosecutors in the state’s Kent, Jackson and Macomb counties have said they should be able to enforce the 1931 law.
Cunningham listened to arguments Wednesday and Thursday in Pontiac, Mich., before granting the preliminary injunction, which is expected to keep abortion legal throughout the state until the Michigan Supreme Court or voters could decide in the fall.
Delaying North Dakota ban
Lawyers for North Dakota’s only abortion clinic asked a judge Friday to delay a trigger law set to ban abortion starting this week while they pursue a lawsuit challenging the ban on constitutional grounds.
The abortion ban is set to go into effect Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is seeking a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.
Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of this week. He did not say how they would proceed with the lawsuit.
The clinic has been offering services at the new location for nearly three weeks.
The clinic’s lawsuit argues that the state constitution’s guarantees of rights to life, liberty, safety and happiness effectively guarantee a right to abortion. Lauren Bernstein, an attorney for the clinic, said the ban would not only violate the constitution, it would remove 50 years of abortion access in the state.
Big money spend in abortion battle
Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights.
Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state as of this week showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million.
In Kansas’ vote Aug. 2, the abortion rights side prevailed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes. It was the first state referendum on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Abortion rights lose in Louisiana
Two weeks ago, the Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by plaintiffs over the state’s abortion ban, allowing the ban to stay in effect.
The ruling marked a major blow to abortion rights advocates and providers, who had hoped the ban would be blocked for a third time, allowing Louisiana’s three abortion clinics to begin performing procedures again.
“While it is disappointing that four of the seven justices, without any written explanation, issued a ruling that will effectively deny critical care to women throughout Louisiana, the litigation continues and we are confident we can affect meaningful change,” said Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiff.
Content for this article was sourced from the Associated Press and the News Service of Florida.