Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., last week as justices heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.
The landmark Roe v. Wade ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy is on the line with the case.
Democrats Diana DeGette and Barbara Lee, co-chairs of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, were among the representatives who appeared. Lee told the crowd of her experience getting an abortion.
“I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade. I survived. Many women, especially Black women, did not survive. We will not go back to those ways,” Lee said. “This issue is about racial equality and justice. This decision is about the right to make decisions about your own body. The right to abortion isn’t real unless everyone can access it.”
The demonstration drew a number of Democrats vying for the 2020 presidential nomination, including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
Abortion rights advocates held rallies across the country last week protesting a wave of laws passed by states in recent weeks to severely restrict access to abortions.
By the time the court heard oral arguments in the Mississippi case, there were:
· Nine states with abortion bans on the books that predate the Roe v. Wade ruling.
· Twelve states with “trigger bans” that take effect if Roe is overturned.
· Five states with a near-total ban on abortions.
· One state, Texas, with a six-week abortion ban that is in effect.
· Eleven states with a six-week abortion ban on the books that are paused due to court challenges.
· One state with an eight-week abortion ban that is not in effect.
· Four states whose constitutions specifically bar access to abortion.
Multiple bans are in place in some states.
Rally organizers included the ACLU, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and NARAL Pro-Choice America. More than 400 events took place for a national day of action outside statehouses and courts, united under the #StopTheBans moniker.
The Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, has signaled that it will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Mississippi also is asking the court to overrule the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe.
Among the state’s arguments is that abortion is no longer necessary because progress has made it easier for women to balance work and family.
“In these last 50 years,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a statement, “women have carved out their own ways to achieving a better balance for success in their professional and personal lives.”
The “march of progress has left Roe and Casey behind,” and the rulings in those cases shackle states “to a view of the facts that is decades out of date,” the state argued in a brief. “Today, adoption is accessible and on a wide scale women attain both professional success and a rich family life, contraceptives are more available and effective, and scientific advances show that an unborn child has taken on the human form and features months before viability.”
Many activists refer to these arguments as class warfare. The justices are expected to rule in June.