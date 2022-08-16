“The Inflation Reduction Act makes crucial investments in more sustainable and cleaner energy, monitoring and addressing the effects of pollution, and expanding health care access for millions of Americans,” Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson said in a written statement after its initial passage by the U.S. Senate.
Not everyone is celebrating, however.
A collective of more than 200 Black climate activists and organizations with the Movement for Black Lives that call themselves The Black Hive are sorely disappointed. They believe Black lives are being sacrificed under the pretense of clean energy progress.
“The Black Hive, M4BL, is clear that this bill is woefully inadequate to meet the severity of the climate crisis and the needs of the Black communities on the frontlines of its impacts,” read the collective’s statement after the bill’s passage.
Local climate activist and Black Hive member Valencia Gunder expressed her opposition to The Miami Times.
“It resources a lot of the exploitation of the same institutions that are killing us,” she said.
Gunder is referring to a provision in the legislation that dedicates $850 million to fossil fuel companies for them to monitor and reduce methane emissions, as well as prepare and submit reports of greenhouse gases, defined in the Clean Air Act as carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons, methane, nitrous oxide, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, or any gas caused or produced by humans.
The bill also extends and modifies the credit given to industrial facilities that store harmful carbon oxides, such as carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide.
Research shows that Black and low-income communities are more exposed to the millions of tons of methane and pollutants released into the air. More than one million Black Americans live a half-mile or less from natural gas extracting sites, and millions more in the 91 counties with oil refineries live within proximity of those facilities, according to a report from Princeton University’s Princeton Student Climate Initiative.
Air pollutants are the cause of and aggravate conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and asthma, which Black people suffer at higher rates than other populations. For example, 10% of Black people had asthma in 2020 compared to 7.7% of whites. Air pollutants exacerbate the effects of cardiovascular diseases like coronaviruses, making people with preexisting conditions more likely to get sick, become hospitalized or die.
Also being criticized are provisions that provide a credit to electric vehicle buyers up to $4,000, or 30% of a car’s sale price. Black activists say lower income levels among people of color puts them at a disadvantage to afford an EV in the first place.
“I rather us have nothing and start over than to take something and it harms our people. I also want to be a part of conversations to get to solutions,” Gunder said.
Wilson’s office did not answer this reporter's repeated requests for a response to the Black Hive’s position. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus and progressive wing of the Democratic Party supported all Democrats in passing the legislation Friday when it was approved along party lines. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
The comprised measure was a year in the making and includes $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies, projected to slash U.S. carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.