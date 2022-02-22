Before the second anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder Tuesday, the men responsible for his death have been convicted in federal court for hate crimes.
The jury told Judge Lisa Godbey Wood that they found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan guilty of targeting the 25-year-old man because he was Black. All three men were convicted in a Georgia state court for murder. For the McMichaels they face life without the chance of parole, while Bryan is eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
The three men were found guilty of interference with Arbery's rights and attempted kidnapping. Both Greg and Travis McMichael were also found guilty of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence with Travis guilty of an additional charge of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
The jury got the case on Monday around 11:00 AM and deliberated throughout the day before adjourning for the evening. Tuesday morning they alerted the judge that they had reached a verdict. The jury was made up of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic.
They could now receive up to life in prison and steep fines for the federal convictions.
After the trail, members of Ahmaud Arbery’s family, supporters, and legal team held a brief press conference. Attorney Ben Crump spoke first about the verdict.
"Thank God for this good morning, that Wanda and Marcus have prayed for. It is because of their conviction to get full justice, not partial justice ...we get to celebrate this moment," Crump said.
As he spoke about Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery Sr., he remarked on their dignity of enduring the tragic loss of Ahmaud. He also though championed their determination to hold his killers accountable and to make sure that their son would be remembered not just in Georgia, but throughout the world.
Crump would attribute to them this judgment, “I believe that this is the first time in the state of Georgia’s history where there has been a conviction for a federal hate crime. And you all did that.”
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was next to speak to reporters, “Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace. But he will now begin to rest in power.” She mentioned that even with this verdict, she didn’t feel this was a victory.
“We as a family will never get victory because Ahmaud is gone forever,” she said.
Cooper-Jones did vent frustration that family had with the plea deals that almost prevented the trail from happening. After the Judge Wood heard the family had not agreed to the deals, she rejected them and move forward with the trial.
“What we got today, we wouldn’t have gotten if it wasn’t for the fight by the family for Ahmaud,” Cooper-Jones said.
"What the DOJ did today, they were made to do today. It wasn't because of what they wanted to do. They were made to do their job today," Cooper-Jones added.
Marcus Arbery Sr. spoke about the son he misses every day.
“Ahmaud was a kid you can’t replace, because of the heart he had,” he said. “I’m struggling with that every day. It hurts me every day.”
