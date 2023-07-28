Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the oldest intercollegiate Black fraternity in the United States, has decided to move its 99th General Convention and 119th Anniversary Convention from Florida in 2025. The fraternity cites Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' "harmful, racist, and insensitive policies against the Black community" as the reason for the relocation. The event, originally scheduled to take place in Orlando, was expected to generate an economic impact of $4.6 million.
The decision to relocate the convention was influenced by a series of events that underscored the state's controversial stance on education and racial history. Governor DeSantis has been at the forefront of rejecting the College Board's new Advanced Placement course in African American studies and banning critical race theory in public schools, actions seen by many as attempts to suppress discussions on systemic racial inequality.
The final straw for Alpha Phi Alpha was the approval of a new set of standards for public schools' Black history curriculum, which critics argue downplays the dark legacy of slavery. Lonzer condemned the curriculum for suggesting that enslaved people "developed skills" for personal benefit, demanding a more accurate and respectful representation of history.
"Our intent is to ensure that, where we spend our dollars, we are going to be respected," declared Alpha Phi Alpha General President Willis L. Lonzer III. "We need to be clear that slavery was immoral, and anyone who suggests otherwise is either incredibly ignorant or grossly divisive or both. Our efforts are to really make sure that it's clear that we will not tolerate that level of disrespect."
The fraternity has a rich history of fighting for civil rights and includes notable members like civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, and Adam Clayton Powell.
Alpha Phi Alpha joins other national Black organizations in protesting Florida's policies. The recent approval of the state's African American history standards has sparked fierce backlash from educators, political leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, and advocacy groups. Critics argue that the standards neglect Florida's role in slavery and the oppression of African Americans, victim-blame Black communities, and use outdated language.
Alpha Phi Alpha's conventions bring significant economic benefits to the hosting cities, and Orlando was projected to benefit from the convention's economic impact. However, due to the state's policies, the fraternity has decided to relocate to a more supportive location.
While a new location for the 2025 convention is yet to be announced, the fraternity is committed to standing strong in their protest until Florida's policies change. The decision to move the convention is not taken lightly, but Alpha Phi Alpha believes that it is essential to send a clear message against harmful policies and support marginalized communities.
Governor DeSantis' office has dismissed the fraternity's decision as a "stunt." However, civil rights groups and leaders have condemned the state's policies, and travel advisories have been issued, warning that Florida has become a hostile state for people of color, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ individuals.
Alpha Phi Alpha's stance highlights the significance of respecting diversity and ensuring that educational standards accurately represent historical events and the experiences of marginalized communities. As the fraternity continues its advocacy efforts, it urges Florida residents to exercise their right to vote and participate in the democratic process.