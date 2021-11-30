Ahmaud Arbery’s mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day.
But there was still an empty chair at the family’s celebrations. It was a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men responsible for the death of her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.
“This is the second Thanksgiving we’ve had without Ahmaud. But at the same time, I’m thankful. This is the first Thanksgiving we are saying we got justice for Ahmaud,” his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told The Associated Press in an interview on Thanksgiving.
The three white men who chased and killed Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., in February 2020 were all convicted of murder last week. They cornered Arbery after finding out he had been seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby house under construction and wanted to question him about recent burglaries in the area.
Arbery often ran through the neighborhood and other areas near his home to clear his head. He had nothing in his hands and ran from the men for five minutes before one of them shot him three times at close range with a shotgun. The men will face life in prison when they are sentenced for his killing; a federal hate crimes trial awaits them in February.
Cooper-Jones said after the verdicts were read Wednesday, she thought of her son’s supporters at the Glynn County courthouse every day who shouted “Justice for Ahmaud!”
“I finally got a chance to come out of those courtroom doors and say, we did it, we did it together,” Cooper-Jones said.
Sitting beside Cooper-Jones as she heard the judge read out guilty 23 times was the mother of Ronald Greene, a Louisiana man who died in 2019 after he was beaten and put in a chokehold by state troopers after a high-speed chase. Troopers said Greene suffered his fatal injuries in a crash, but his doctors reported that didn’t appear to be true. A federal civil rights investigation into Greene’s death continues.
In the days after her son was killed, Cooper-Jones received a call from the mother of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teen killed in Sanford, Fla., by a man who successfully claimed self-defense during his murder trial after confronting Martin as he walked in his gated community. Martin, who lived in Miami Gardens, was visiting relatives at the time.
She also spoke with the mother of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed by Louisville, Ky., police who burst into her home without knocking while serving a warrant during a drug operation. Taylor’s boyfriend fired on the group. The officers were not charged in her death.
Other mothers who have lost sons and daughters to racial violence or in police shootings also reached out. Cooper-Jones calls them a sorority.
“We come together. We share our experience and we grow together,” she said.
Cooper-Jones spent the past six weeks away from home since jury selection began on Oct. 18. She moved away from Brunswick after her son was killed.
She planned a quiet Thanksgiving away from home.
“We’re thankful for Ahmaud’s life. Thankful for the love that he’s shown us, for the years we had him. Thankful for the fight we stayed in for justice. Thankful that now we can start healing,” Arbery’s aunt, Thea Brooks, told the AP.
Cooper-Jones is also thankful her son’s killers are facing justice and his death will make Georgia a safer place.
After Arbery’s death, Georgia became the 47th state to pass a hate crimes law. The Legislature also repealed the citizen’s arrest law that defense attorneys tried to use to justify their clients chasing him, banning people who aren’t officers from detaining people outside of shoplifting.
“When they hear my son’s name. they will say, this young man, he lost his life, but he did bring change,” Cooper-Jones said.