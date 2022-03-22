New York joined a growing number of states scaling back the use of cash bail for criminal defendants two years ago. Ever since then, critics of the reforms have warned it would lead to dangerous people being released to commit more crimes.
A new report by New York City’s fiscal watchdog says that predicted wave of recidivism hasn’t happened.
While far more people are being diverted from jail while awaiting trial, the percentage who get re-arrested for new offenses remained virtually unchanged after the reforms took effect, according to the analysis by City Comptroller Brad Lander. In most months, it is still right around 4%.
Both before and after the reforms, only a small fraction of the people released while awaiting trial — less than 1% — were re-arrested for violent felonies.
The report’s release comes as some New York officials have considered rolling back bail reforms, which were enacted as part of an effort to address the inequity of poor people being jailed because they couldn’t afford bail, while wealthier people accused of the same crimes went free.
“We think it’s important that policy making follows facts rather than fear,” Lander, a Democrat, told The Associated Press. “We wanted to take a look at the data on bail trends and understand what is really happening. The conversation on bail reform has gotten divorced from that data.”
New York was among the first states to eliminate bail and detention for most nonviolent crimes, following a half-dozen states, including New Jersey and Nebraska, that passed laws establishing a presumption of release and nonmonetary bail.
Police leaders, law enforcement unions and some politicians began assailing New York’s reforms even before they took effect in January 2020.
New York eliminated bail for many nonviolent felonies and required appearance tickets instead of arrests for low-level offenses.