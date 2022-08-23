A judge last week declined to block a section of a Georgia election law that bans handing out food and water to voters waiting in line.
The provision is part of a sweeping elections overhaul that Georgia lawmakers passed last year. Voting rights groups, who have filed a lawsuit challenging multiple parts of the law, argued that the provision infringes their free speech rights and should be immediately blocked while the case is pending.
The 74-page order, which was issued last Thursday, means that the provision will remain in effect for the closely watched November general election. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is locked in a rematch with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.
The state had argued that the provision was necessary to protect against conditions at polling places that could raise worries over potential illegal campaigning or vote buying. State lawyers also argued it was too close to the upcoming election to make changes.
U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee said the voting rights groups may ultimately prevail on part of their challenge, but he agreed with the state that it’s too close to the election to block any part of the provision. He noted that requiring different rules for the general election than those in place for the primaries earlier this year could cause confusion for election workers.
Boulee said that voting rights groups had failed to show that prohibiting the distribution of food and drinks within 150 feet of a polling place violates their constitutional rights. But he said that another part of the provision that bars people from offering food and drink within 25 feet of any person in line is probably unconstitutional because that zone is tied to the location of voters and could stretch thousands of feet from the polling place.
The voting rights groups expressed disappointment with Boulee’s ruling but said they will continue to fight.
“While Georgia’s cruel ban on line relief stands for now, we look forward to presenting our broader case against SB 202 at trial, where we will prove that many provisions in the legislation violate federal law and the Constitution,” said ACLU of Georgia voting rights attorney Rahul Garabadu.
Florida law challenged
The Biden administration has urged a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that said parts of a 2021 Florida elections law discriminate against Black voters.
According to the News Service of Florida, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice filed a 35-page brief last week backing challenges by voting-rights groups to the law, which included placing additional restrictions on ballot drop boxes and on providing food and water to people waiting in line at polling places.
The state, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee took the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that parts of the law were intended to discriminate against Black Floridians, a key voting bloc for Democrats.
With a hearing scheduled Sept. 15, Justice Department lawyers filed a friend-of-the-court brief last week arguing that the Atlanta-based appeals court should uphold Walker’s conclusions that parts of the law (SB 90) violated the federal Voting Rights Act.