A new immigration policy announced by the Biden administration will allow up to 30,000 migrants from Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua to enter the U.S. by plane each month through a parole program while simultaneously expelling those who show up to the U.S.-Mexico border without permission or a legal basis to remain.
Migrants who have an eligible sponsor and pass the program’s vetting process will receive entry into the country and work authorization for up to two years. Nearly 360,000 migrants are expected to flock to the U.S. through this process by the end of the year.
“These measures will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways.” read a media release from the White House.
The announcement comes after an overwhelming number of migrants from the three countries landed in the U.S., arriving by boat or across the southern border in the last two years.
Last weekend, more than 500 Cuban and 140 Haitian migrants came ashore in the Florida Keys. The U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol said it had to rescue 180 people from an overloaded boat last Monday. Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the state’s National Guard over the weekend to respond to the influx of migrants.
As of Monday, Jan. 9, 187 migrants have since been repatriated to Cuba and 83 to Haiti, according to Local 10 News.
The Biden administration also announced it will scale up anti-smuggling operations and provide an additional $23 million in humanitarian assistance for Mexico and Central America, the regions migrants are either coming from or passing through.
Biden, who traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to meet with leaders and visit the border, faces both backlash and praise for his latest attempt to crack down on illegal immigration through stricter border laws and the parole process.
Florida leaders react
District 24 Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, who for years has pushed for fairer treatment for Haitian migrants and the extension of Temporary Protected Status, called the new measures ludicrous and inhumane.
“I think it’s wrong,” she told The Miami Times. “These policies are creating unreasonable obstacles for those migrants who have arrived on our borders with a few dollars in their pockets, and now we’re requiring them to purchase a smartphone to do an application when they’re desperately seeking safety. I don’t condone any policies that undermine access to seeking asylum.”
Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the first Haitian American elected to Congress, did not make herself available for comment.
The program is an extension of the Venezuela Enforcement Initiative, which launched in October 2022, and has already dramatically decreased the number of Venezuelan nationals trying to enter the U.S. unlawfully, according to Biden.
“This new policy is a mixed package of pros and cons,” said Paul Christian Namphy, lead organizer for the Family Action Network Movement (FANM) immigration rights organization. “It is a mischaracterization to say that the act of a refugee showing up at the border to ask for asylum is illegal immigration. By closing the border, they are turning down an internationally recognized means to seek asylum for protection.”
In the last five months, more than 12,000 migrants were taken into custody by federal authorities, according to the Homeland Security Task Force Southeast.
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the Miami sector saw a 400% increase in migrant encounters since Oct. 1, 2022, compared to 2021 numbers.
A majority of the immigrants encountered are from Cuba, with Haiti trailing behind as the second-largest migrant demographic, according to the Washington Examiner.
“We cannot lump Haitian issues with other countries’ issues. It’s not the same,” said Wilson. “Haiti does not have a functioning government at all. They have no president or elected leader.”
Haiti is now facing another cholera outbreak amid the constant threat of gang violence and rising fuel and food costs, as it marks the second anniversary of its president’s death with no clear leader in sight.
“People are desperate right now, and taking a plane or getting a visa might be difficult,” said Tony Jeanthenor, a longstanding member of the Veye Yo Haitian rights group. “The best option to them is the ocean … Cubans have political clout through Marco Rubio and other Republican elected officials but the Haitians don’t have that. In terms of Congress, our voice lies with Sheila (Cherfilus-McCormick) as our congressperson.”
Wilson, though, says several congress members will bat for the island nation.
Her office is collaborating with the Congressional Black Caucus and other elected leaders to work with an assigned White House official to receive the Haitian migrants.
Qualifications & obstacles
“While we understand the position the administration has taken to handle migration, we remind folks that there are real limits to this policy,” said Namphy. “Some people who are migrating may feel that the border option is the only option available to them based on their circumstances. We will never say to someone ‘Cross the border’ or ‘Don’t cross’ because only they know the danger they are in, but what we do is inform people of the consequences these decisions have.”
Eligible migrants for the program include those who currently live outside of the U.S. and do not have refugee status in another country. They must have a sponsor in the U.S. who agrees to cover any costs associated with their entry (i.e., housing and medical costs). Sponsors can be either a relative, non-relative or an organization, but individuals who agree to sponsor a national from the four countries must either be a U.S. citizen, lawful permanent resident, hold Temporary Protected Status or asylum status, or a recipient of the Deferred Enforced Departure.
The migrants must have internet access and a smartphone to download the CBP One app, where the application for the program is housed. They must also have a valid passport and financial means to purchase a ticket to the U.S. once approved.
But first, their sponsor must fill out Form I-134A on USCIS.gov/i-134a to submit an official request and relevant documents for each migrant they wish to support. Once background checks rule out public safety, human trafficking and exploitation concerns, the migrant will receive an email from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, prompting them to move forward with the process via the app.
“One of the biggest issues about this for us is the economic hurdle,” said Namphy, drawing a connection between political instability and poor economic resources. “Not everyone is in the position to take advantage of this. In many times, like the case in Haiti, those who are economically marginalized are those who are politically marginalized.”
“If you’re opening the doors for only people who have connections here, you’re leaving out a lot of the most vulnerable people who, in terms of aid, have no help coming in from anywhere,” said Adriana Rivera, communications director for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “We’re talking about people who will need to have a data plan. People who will need to have some sort of digital navigation skill when some may have not yet managed a written language.”
Migrants that show up at the border, who may not be eligible for the program or were denied, will be subjected to expulsion to Mexico if they cannot be repatriated for any reason. They also face a five-year ban from attempting to renter the U.S.
Mexico has agreed to accept 30,000 individuals per month from said countries turned away by the U.S. government at the border.
“Do not, do not just show up at the border,” Biden warned migrants at a news conference last Thursday, though he acknowledged the circumstances that call for the increasing migration. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”
“There’s a very, very different standard for people coming from Central America and Haiti,” said Namphy, recalling the treatment of Ukraine and Afghan refugees. “We expect the U.S. to have one standard of immigration.”
“What is our immigration system going to look like if it's only made for certain people?” said a concerned Rivera. “What message are we trying to send to people who are facing life or death situations in the country but have to pass [these] sort of wealth, digital literacy and connections tests to flee for their lives?
Members of FLIC and FANM are already looking into becoming sponsors, though the organizations themselves have not yet decided on sponsorship.
Namphy is leery of how the process will play out, while Jeanthenor doubts that the U.S. will deliver on its promise.
“What we are guarding against is nightmare implementation,” said Namphy. “There are Haitians who have been granted TPS but are still awaiting employment authorization … We’re hoping that this program they’re rolling out will be efficiently administered so beneficiaries don’t have to wait 3-6 months in to get their claims processed.”
Added Jeanthenor of the number of migrants who will be allowed entry into the U.S. each month, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”