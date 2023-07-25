President Joe Biden signed a proclamation Tuesday establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
The Black teenager from Chicago, whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the Civil Rights Movement, is now an American story, not just a civil rights story, said Till’s cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr.
“It has been quite a journey for me from the darkness to the light,” Parker said during the White House proclamation ceremony on the 82nd anniversary of Till’s birth.
With the stroke of Biden’s pen, the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, located across three sites in two states, became federally protected places. Altogether, the Till national monument will include 5.7 acres of land and two historic buildings. The Mississippi sites include Graball Landing, where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.
“At a time when there are those who seek to ban books (and) bury history, we’re making clear, crystal clear,” Biden said. “We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We should know everything – the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That’s what great nations do.”
Biden’s proclamation protects places central to the story of Till’s life and death at age 14, the acquittal of his killers and his late mother’s activism.
In the summer of 1955, Till-Mobley put her son on a train to her native Mississippi, where he was to spend time with his uncle and cousins. In the overnight hours of Aug. 28, 1955, Till was taken from his uncle’s home at gunpoint by two white men.
Till's alleged crime? Flirting with the wife of one of his kidnappers.
Graphic images taken of Till’s remains, sanctioned by his mother, were published by Jet magazine and fueled the Civil Rights Movement.
At the killers' trial, Till-Mobley bravely took the witness stand to counter the perverse image of her son that defense attorneys had painted.