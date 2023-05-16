President Joe Biden on May 13 told graduates of a leading historically Black university that American history “has not always been a fairy tale” and that “racism has long torn us apart.” But on the nation’s best days, he said “enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us.”
As Biden spoke, more than a dozen cap-and-gowned Howard University students stood with their backs to him holding handmade signs in silent protest over what they said were many forms of white supremacist violence.
It was unclear whether Biden was aware that several students had turned their backs as they held handmade signs protesting some of the injustices he mentioned in his speech.
The speech at Howard is one of two the president will give. Biden is scheduled to address graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado on June 1.
Excerpts from Pres. Biden's speech are below, which have been shortened for space and brevity:
You are here with your heart and through the heartache, through blood, sweat and tears of everything that’s came before, for everything yet to come. You are here at a new moment of hope and possibilities.
So, folks, in 2023, I’m truly honored to be here at Howard.
Chartered 156 years ago by an act of Congress just after Emancipation and the Civil War. Founded – founded on a hilltop in Washington, D.C. The Mecca. The Mecca.
Always promoting excellence, leadership, and truth and service. It really has. And a proving ground for future leaders of science, medicine, education, business, faith, arts, entertainment and public service.
Trailblazing intellectuals, lawyers, doctors. The first Black – I might say – vice president of the United States of America. You can say that again.
Kamala sends her love. And she sent a clear message that today I have the privilege, as she points out, of speaking at the real H-U.
Now you realize that’s going to cost me at home.
We’re living through one of the most consequential moments in our history with fundamental questions at stake for our nation.
Who are we? What do we stand for? What do we believe? Who will we be? You’re going to help answer those questions.
Let me take you back to January of 2009. I stood in Wilmington, De., on the train station of Amtrak, carrying my folder waiting to be picked up by a guy named Barack Obama.
The first Black man elected president of the United States.
I was there to join him as vice president on the way to the historic inauguration in Washington. A moment of extraordinary hope, but also, as I stood there – and this is the God’s truth – I couldn’t help think about another day I stood there.
I wasn’t much more than your age. I’d just got out of law school.
I was a public – I had gone to work for a big firm, but my state – because when Dr. King was assassinated, parts of it were – my city – parts were burned to the ground. We had a very conservative governor.
He stationed the National Guard on every corner with drawn bayonets for 10 months. I quit and became a public defender.
And I used to have to introduce my clients – no, that’s not so noble – I had to interview my clients down at the Wilmington train station when they were arrested.
On the east side – that’s where they’d be taken in the aftermath of the riots that burned Wilmington following his assassination.
In 2009, while waiting for Barack, I was both living history at the same time I was reliving it. A vivid demonstration: When it comes to race in America, hope doesn’t travel alone.
It’s shadowed by fear, by violence and by hate.
But after the election and the reelection of the first Black American president, I had hoped that the fear of violence and hate was significantly losing ground.
After being – no longer being vice president, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania for four years.
But in 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., crazed neo-Nazis with angry faces came out of the fields with – literally with torches, carrying Nazi banners from the woods and the fields chanting the same antisemitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s.
Something that I never thought I would ever see in America.
Accompanied by Klansmen and white supremacists, emerging from dark rooms and remote fields and the anonymity of the internet, confronting decent Americans of all backgrounds standing in their way, into the bright light of day.
And a young woman objecting to their presence was killed.
And what did you hear? That famous quote. When asked about what happened, that famous quote. “There are very fine people on both sides.”
That’s when I knew – and I’m not joking – that’s when I knew I had to stay engaged and get back into public life. No, I – I don’t say it for that reason. I say it for the journey.
I don’t have to tell you that fearless progress towards justice often meets ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces. That’s because hate never goes away.
I thought, when I graduated, we could defeat hate. But it never goes away. It only hides under the rocks. And when it’s given oxygen, it comes out from under that rock.
And that’s why we know this truth as well: Silence is complicity.
It cannot remain silent. We are living through this battle for the soul of the nation. And it is still a battle for the soul of the nation.
What is the soul of a nation? Well, I believe the soul is the breath, the life, the essence of who we are. The soul makes us, “us.”
To choose love over hate, unity over disunion, progress over retreat. To stand up against the poison of white supremacy, as I did in my inaugural address – to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy.
And I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.
To stand up for truth over lies – lies told for power and profit.
To confront the ongoing assault to subvert our elections and suppress our right to vote. That assault came just as you cast your first ballots in ’20 and ’22.
Record turnouts. You delivered historic progress.
I made it clear that America – Americans of all backgrounds have an obligation to call out political violence that has been unleashed and emboldened.
As was mentioned already, bomb threats to this very university and HBCUs across the country.
To put democracy on the ballot.
To reject political extremism and reject political violence.
Protect fundamental rights and freedoms for women to choose and for transgender children to be free.
For affordable health care and housing.
For the right to raise your family and retire with dignity.
To stand with leaders of your generation who give voice to the people, demanding action on gun violence only to be expelled from state legislative bodies.
To stand against books being banned and Black history being erased.
I’m serious. Think about it.
To stand up for the best in us.
And today, I come here to Howard to continue the work to redeem the soul of this nation, because it’s here where I see the future.
And I’m not – that’s not hyperbole.
We can finally resolve those ongoing questions about who we are as a nation. That puts strength of our diversity at the center of American life.
A future that celebrates and learns from history.
A future for all Americans. A future I see you leading. And I’m not, again,
exaggerating. You are going to be leading it.
Again, let’s be clear: There are those who don’t see you and don’t want this future.
There are those who demonize and pit people against one another. And there are those who do anything and everything, no matter how desperate or immoral, to hold onto power. And that’s never going to be an easy battle.
But I know this: The oldest, most sinister forces may believe they’ll determine America’s future, but they are wrong.
We will determine America’s future. You will determine America’s future. And that’s not hyperbole.
No graduating class gets to choose the world into which they graduate. Every class enters the history of a nation up to the point it has been written by others.
But few classes, once in every several generations, enter at a point in our history where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country.
Standing here, I think the last time I came to Howard with President Frederick and others was in my final year as vice president to host the Cancer Moonshot on campus, because you are leading the way.
You’re the scientists, the doctors, the advocates who will bring – do big things like ending cancer as we know it and even curing some cancers, which we’re on our way of doing.
You’re the diplomats and global citizens making democracy work for people around the world. Lawyers defending our rights. Artists shaping our culture.
Fearless journalists. This is real, though. You’re – this is what you’re doing. Fearless journalists and intellectuals pursuing the truth and challenging convention.
You’re the leaders of tomorrow, but it’s coming on you really quickly.