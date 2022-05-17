President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stood solemn-faced Tuesday outside the site of a race-fueled massacre, where a makeshift memorial now stands.
“Jill and I have come to stand with you,” said Biden during the Buffalo, N.Y., visit. “And to the families, we have come to grieve with you.”
Meeting with two state senators, first responders, local leaders and families of the victims, Biden vowed to do everything in his power to condemn and stop acts driven by white supremacy.
He memorialized each victim by sharing several words about their lives, who they were and what led them to the Tops supermarket on that fatal Saturday afternoon.
“In America, evil will not win. I promise you. Hate will not prevail. White supremacy will not have the last word,” said Biden in a speech addressing the nation Tuesday afternoon at the Delavan Grider Community Center.
Recalling a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., where protestors’ “You will not replace us” chants signaled the entrenchment of the “Great Replacement” theory in the U.S., Biden urged Americans to denounce ideologies that supported violence against other ethnic and racial groups.
Those who have pushed the theory that whites are being replaced by minorities deserve some blame, he said, not for the crime itself but for encouraging a belief that served no purpose other than political gain.
Similar shooting incidents in South Carolina, Texas, Georgia and California were brought up to show the urgency of addressing gun violence and racism in the U.S.
A Violence Project database that tracks mass shootings in the U.S. shows 10% of shootings occurred because of racial hatred, noting one other retail shooting incident in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019 that resulted from racist online rants.
“White supremacy is a poison,” the president continued. “It’s a poison running through our body politic that’s been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes.”
He called for swift action on gun control and urged Congress to place a ban on assault weapons in addition to taking action to address mobile terrorism.
Biden acknowledged how difficult legislative action may be with Republicans consistently opposing additional federal gun restrictions, but promised to not give up despite challenges.
“We have to refuse to live in a country where Black people grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war deployed in a racist cause,” the president concluded. “We have to refuse to live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit.”