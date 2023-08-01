The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida’s Black history curriculum.
The caucus wants the federal agencies to examine whether Florida school districts are violating federal discrimination law following changes to the curriculum in the state – from banning books covering racial themes to a recent decision to add language about the positive impacts of slavery.
Caucus chair, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, said at a July 27, 2023, press conference that he met with US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to discuss actions that might be taken. He added that “we have discussed with the White House the need to have a very aggressive legal strategy to want to uphold the law.”
However, lawmakers did not lay out the specifics on how the departments might use their resources.
The departments have a number of tools. In June, the Madison County, Ky., school district reached a settlement with the Justice Department to resolve complaints of widespread harassment of Black and multiracial students. Last week, the Education Department launched an investigation of Harvard University’s policies on legacy admissions.
Florida and its governor, GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, have been in the news much of the past year because of steps taken in addressing what DeSantis calls a “woke” agenda and liberal indoctrination in the classroom. He signed legislation last year directing the Florida Board of Education to set new standards, which resulted in the recent curriculum changes that say enslaved people benefited from skills that they learned.
Members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus last week asked state education officials to revise the new Black history curriculum.
Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, who is chairwoman of the state's Legislative Black Caucus, released a statement Friday that accompanied a letter urging DeSantis and state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz to change the standards.
“Our request is simple; stop playing partisan politics with the futures of Florida’s children," Hart said. "To say that the enslaved Americans of our past somehow benefited from their violent exploiters without acknowledging the millions that never knew the freedom of autonomy over their own bodies, lives, and futures is shameful and disgusting."
Meanwhile, DeSantis has defended the standards while traveling around the country as he campaigns for president. In a video clip posted on Twitter by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, the governor said the standards “makes it very clear about the injustices of slavery in vivid detail."
Horsford said July 27 that what is happening in Florida highlights what many caucus members see as an attack on the rights of Black Americans across the country.
He cited a letter from several state attorneys general to the CEOs of the 100 largest U.S. companies cautioning them of the legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment despite the Supreme Court decision outlawing affirmative action only affecting college admissions.
Several congressional caucus members also cited the action last month by the Alabama Legislature refusing to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that instructed lawmakers to redraw their congressional map and potentially set up two majority Black districts.
“The attacks against Black people and Blackness are coordinated, well-funded, coming from every side and they are about race,” he said. “We need to be clear about who we are up against and what we must do to win.”
Horsford said the stakes were highlighted when President Joe Biden established a national monument July 25 honoring slain teen Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
