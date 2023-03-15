The family of a Black Mississippi man whose dismembered body was found in a wooded area in November is calling for a federal investigation into the case, saying newly released autopsy report shows he was murdered.
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen Oct. 2 at a hotel in Laurel, Miss., after reportedly telling police he was worried about being harmed. On Nov. 2, his decomposing body was found in a wooded area about 21 miles away in Taylorsville.
According to The Washington Post, Carter called his mother for help in early October, telling her that a group of white men in three trucks were chasing him and yelling racial slurs at him in Laurel, his mother, Tiffany Carter, said at a Monday news conference in Jackson.
The family fears Carter’s killing may have been racially motivated, she said.
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said the Justice Department should take up the case after local police said they had no reason to believe the man’s death was the result of foul play.
“One thing is for certain,” Crump said. “This was not a natural death. This represents a young man who was killed.”
In a statement on social media, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate on why they believed there was no foul play or what led them to the wooded area where Carter’s remains were found. They said the investigation was continuing.
Crump said Carter’s autopsy revealed his head was severed from his body, and some of his body parts were found in different locations.
“What that tells us is this was a nefarious act, an evil act,” Crump said. “Someone murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this.”