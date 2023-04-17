An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Mo., was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.
The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. Civic and political leaders, including President Joe Biden, demanded justice. Some, including lawyers for 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, pressed the racial dimension of the case.
Yarl, an honor student and All-State band member, was supposed to pick up his two younger brothers when he approached the wrong house at roughly 10 p.m. Andrew Lester came to the door and shot Yarl in the forehead – then shot him again, in the right forearm.
No words were exchanged before the shooting, the probable cause statement said. But afterward, as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here,” the statement said.
Yarl ran to “multiple” homes in the middle-class neighborhood asking for help before finding someone who would call the police, the statement also said. The teenager spent several days in the hospital before being released.
Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, called the shooting a “heinous and hate-filled crime.” Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter that “No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.” The Missouri Senate held a moment of silence for Yarl on Monday.
The civil rights attorneys for Yarl’s family, Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, said in a statement that Biden called Yarl’s family and offered “prayers for Ralph’s health and for justice.”
“Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop,” the lawyers’ statement read. “Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted.”
Lester told police that he lives alone and had just gone to bed when he heard his doorbell, according to the probable cause statement. He said he picked up his gun and went to the door, where he saw a Black male and thought someone was breaking in. Lester said he was “scared to death” due to the boy’s size, according to the document.
Missouri is among roughly 30 states with “Stand Your Ground” laws, which allow for the use of deadly force in self-defense, but the prosecutor determined the shooting was not in self-defense.
“You can’t just shoot people without having justification when somebody comes knocking on your door – and knocking on your door is not justification,” said Crump.
The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison. Lester also was charged with armed criminal action, which has a penalty range of three to 15 years in prison. Lester was not charged with a hate crime. Thompson said Missouri’s statute is considered a lesser felony than first-degree assault and carries a less severe penalty.
Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson admitted at a news conference that there was a “racial component” when Lester twice shot Yarl, who is still recovering at home. But nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated, Thompson clarified.
Lester was first taken into custody for questioning by police shortly after the shooting and released in under two hours.
“We all believe that if the roles were reversed and this was a Black citizen who shot a 16-year-old for merely ringing his doorbell, they would have arrested him, and he wouldn’t have slept in his bed that night,” Crump said.
Yarl is a bass clarinetist who earned Missouri All-State Band honorable mention and who plays several instruments in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of Kansas City, Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, wrote on a GoFundMe page set up by the family to raise money toward his medical bills.
A statement from the North Kansas City School District described Yarl as “an excellent student and talented musician.”
Spoonmore said Yarl is “doing well physically” but has a lot of trauma to overcome emotionally.
The home where the shooting took place has been vandalized. Black spray-paint on the side of the house showed a heart with “16” in the middle.