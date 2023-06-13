Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” at a Dallas airport on Saturday.
The WNBA said in a statement it was looking into the team’s run-in with a “social media figure” whose “actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.”
“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority,” the league said.
The controversy stems from a 93-second video posted Sunday by Alex Stein, who was shouting at Griner. He questioned Griner on topics ranging from whether she hated America to whether the trade for a Russian prisoner was a fair deal to obtain her release from Russia. Griner was released in December after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges.
She did not respond to Stein and has not spoken publicly about the airport incident since it occurred.
Mercury player Brianna Turner said in a tweet that people at the airport followed the team with cameras “saying wild remarks.”
“Excessive harassment,” Turner tweeted. “Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better.”
Before the season started, the league had discussed with Griner’s representatives and Mercury security concerns when the All-Star center traveled for road games after she returned from detainment in Russia. The thought was that the highly publicized case compromised her and others’ safety. The league granted Griner permission to book her own charter flights.
The WNBA added charter flights for the playoffs this season, but only a handful of back-to-back regular-season games were scheduled for such flights.
WNBA teams have flown commercially during the regular season since the league’s inception in 1997. The league typically doesn’t allow teams to charter because it could create a competitive advantage for teams who can afford to pay for them.
“Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times,” the league’s statement reads. “We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players.”
The Bring Our Families Home Campaign, an advocacy group that works to bring home Americans who are held hostage or detained in foreign countries, issued a statement condemning the incident.
“Accosting a recently returned hostage like this is unacceptable, and we urge social media companies to prohibit the monetization of any resulting content. Our Campaign stands with Brittney, her teammates, and the Phoenix Mercury,” the organization said.
Saturday’s incident left many calling for change in flights for the Mercury and teams around the league.
Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said on social media that she feels all teams need to charter flights.
“Brittney Griner and the WNBA players are leaders who inspire hope for a better, more inclusive and less divided America,” Kagawa Colas said. “They are celebrated for the ways their activism inspires positive change. In doing that, they also become targets for hate, threats and violence. And today’s incident is a clear reminder of that. We cannot celebrate these women and their leadership without also protecting them. It’s past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players.”
Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said she wants the WNBA to take additional steps to keep her team’s traveling parties safe and secure, adding that Phoenix had already adjusted its plans for future road trips.
“No one should be a victim of targeted harassment,” Nygaard said. “I’m grateful that our team and our staff are physically well and most of all I’m grateful that BG has been back here in the United States for 185 days now. If her being home makes some people mad, I think that obviously says more about them than it does about her.”
Griner has been warmly received by crowds at home and on the road all season. This past week, she played twice her home state of Texas and Indianapolis was no different Sunday as fans gave her the loudest ovation of any opponent during player introductions.
Saturday’s incident certainly didn’t impact Griner’s performance Sunday. She scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 85-82 victory, just the second this season for the Mercury.