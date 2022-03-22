Facing senators’ questions for the first time on Tuesday, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge, declaring she will rule “from a position of neutrality” if she is confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.
Brown Jackson started the hearing by responding to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy. She said she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended,” relying on the words of a statute but also looking to history and practice when the meaning may not be clear.
She also pushed back on Republicans’ suggestions that she has given light sentences to child pornographers.
Could her rulings have endangered children?
“As a mother and a judge,” she said, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Those are some of the toughest cases a judge has to deal with, she said. She described looking into the eyes of defendants and explaining the lifelong effects on victims.
It “is important to me to represent that the children’s voices are represented,” said Brown Jackson.
In what Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, described as “a trial by ordeal,” Brown Jackson provided responses right off the bat that attempted to deflect GOP concerns that she is soft on crime.
It’s important to her, she said, that people are “held accountable for committing crimes, but we have to do so fairly, under our Constitution.”
“As a judge who has to decide how to handle these cases, I know it’s important to have arguments from both sides, to have competent counsel, and it doesn’t mean that lawyers condone the behavior of their clients. They’re making arguments on behalf of their clients, in defense of the Constitution.”
Regarding her defense of Guantanamo Bay detainees taken into custody after 9/11, Brown Jackson was firm and pointed.
“Federal public defenders don’t get to pick their clients. They have to represent whoever comes in, and it is a service. That’s what you do as a federal public defender, you are standing up for the constitutional value of representation,” she said in response to a question from Durbin.
Brown Jackson said there were lawyers who after 9/11 “recognized we couldn’t let the terrorists win by changing who we were fundamentally,” and that meant that those accused by the U.S. government of having engaged in the Sept. 11 attacks, under the Constitution, were entitled to representation and fair treatment.
“That’s what makes our system the best in the world. That’s what makes us exemplary,” she added.
On the subject of abortion, Brown Jackson said that the two Supreme Court decisions that secured the right to abortion for women in America are “settled law” of the court.
“I do agree with both Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh and Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett on Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman’s pregnancy,” Jackson told Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
However, it makes no difference what a nominee – liberal or conservative – says about the fact that Roe v. Wade is settled precedent. That’s because a Supreme Court justice, unlike a lower court judge, can vote to overturn precedent.
The court is expected to issue a major ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in a case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham began his questioning by asking Brown Jackson what religious faith she subscribes to. She responded that she is a nondenominational protestant.
Brown Jackson told Graham that while her faith is very important to her, “as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article VI ... and it’s very important to set aside one’s personal views about things in the role of a judge.”
Graham continued, asking Brown Jackson “how faithful would you say you are?” She said that she was “reluctant” to talk about her faith because she believed it is important that when evaluating her qualifications, the public can “separate out my personal views.”
Tuesday’s hearing was the first of two days of questioning after Brown Jackson and the 22 members of the committee gave opening statements on Monday. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.
Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, though retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, whom Brown Jackson will replace if confirmed, is not leaving the court until after the current session ends this summer.
In her own 12-minute statement Monday, Brown Jackson didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would “apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” if she were to be confirmed.
While Republicans promised pointed questions, Democrats were full of praise for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. Durbin said that to be first, “often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest.”
Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spoke emotionally about the “joy” he felt about Brown Jackson’s historic nomination, and acknowledged her family’s pride. He added that the white men who have sat on the Supreme Court for two centuries were “extraordinary patriots who helped shape this country,” but that many people could have never dreamed of sitting on the court.
Brown Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman justice.
“When the next generation behind us looks at the highest courts in the land, this ideal will be made more real,” Booker said.
Democratic leaders are hoping for some Republican support, but can confirm Brown Jackson with the support of Democrats alone in the 50-50 Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.
Members of the Judiciary panel are already familiar with Jackson, who appeared before them last year after Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington. She was also vetted by the committee and confirmed by the Senate as a district court judge under President Barack Obama, and to her post on the sentencing commission.