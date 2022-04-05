It won’t be long now before Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the new U.S. Supreme Court justice. The announcement Monday by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney that they’ll vote to confirm Brown Jackson puts three Republicans in her corner. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced her endorsement last week.
Earlier Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on whether to send Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Senate floor. That was expected and won’t impact the outcome.
It was the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination since Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. In order to move forward, Democrats discharged the Brown Jackson nomination from committee and a series of procedural steps in the coming days will wind it through the 50-50 Senate. Confirmation is expected by the end of the week.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
After more than 30 hours of hearings and interrogation from Republicans over her record, Brown Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s 200-years-plus history. Democrats cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at Monday’s meeting that she has “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility and grace.”
“This committee’s action today in nothing less than making history,” Durbin said. “I’m honored to be a part of it. I will strongly and proudly support Judge Jackson’s nomination.”
Sen. Mitt Romney said the nominee “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.” Murkowski said Brown Jackson will “bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.” Both Collins and Murkowski said the Senate nomination process is broken because it has become so partisan.
It’s unclear whether any other Republicans will join Collins, Murkowski and Romney in the final vote. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Brown Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.
Republicans on the judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Brown Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.
She pushed back on that GOP narrative during her confirmation hearing, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth.” Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions and on Monday criticized their GOP counterparts’ questioning.
“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” he added, and he said that he will “rejoice” when Brown Jackson is confirmed.
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, expressed disappointment with the tie, even as he noted that Brown Jackson had cleared an important hurdle. He said “history will be watching” during the full Senate vote later this week.
“It’s a stain on the committee that this vote was not unanimous but instead was a tied vote along party lines,” he said.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Brown Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet announced how she will vote.
Content for this report was culled from The Associated Press.