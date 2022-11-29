Buffalo, N.Y., residents expressed relief that justice will be served after a self-proclaimed white supremacist pleaded guilty Monday to killing 10 Black people in a grocery store this spring. But some are concerned that the many lingering questions about the horrendous attack will remain unanswered without a public trial.
“In my heart of hearts, [I believe] that him pleading guilty will lift a lot of the burden off of people that he’s not going to walk,” said the Rev. Diann Holt, a Buffalo resident. “Prayerfully, justice will be served in the sentences and it will bring closure.”
In a handwritten note discovered by authorities, Payton Gendron, now 19, said he committed the massacre “for the future of the White race,” according to prosecutors.
The slain members of the Buffalo community were Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus D. Morrison, 52; Andre Mackneil, 53; Aaron Salter, 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65; Heyward Patterson, 67; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield, 86. Three others were injured during the shooting.
Gendron drove three hours from Conklin, N.Y., to the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo’s Cold Spring neighborhood May 14 and opened fire on shoppers outside and inside the store while livestreaming the massacre online.
Buffalo police officers arrived on the scene in under two minutes and the shooter, who is white, surrendered.
The murderer pleaded guilty to 15 of the 25 counts against him, including 10 counts of first-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 15 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“There’s never going to be full closure for these families. All I can do is provide legal closure, and that I have done. Hopefully, the legal closure will help the healing process. Hopefully the legal closure will provide their families and the victims some measure of relief, for they can now get on with their lives,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn at a press conference following the gunman’s court appearance on Monday.
Families of the victims will receive the opportunity to address the judge prior to sentencing.
“They will never recover from the pain and suffering that they receive and live through daily and constantly. This is a trauma that you would never imagine anyone in life could ever imagine having to live through, something that bad. The pain is so intense,” said John V. Elmore, an attorney for two of the families.
The gunman also has been indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime charges. Elmore predicts the shooter’s defense attorneys will leverage the sentencing terms of the state’s case in his pending federal hate crimes case to avoid receiving the maximum sentence – the death penalty, which the New York Court of Appeals declared unconstitutional in 2007.
Elmore represents the families of Mackneil and Massey. They intend to file a lawsuit against the gun manufacturers and the social media platform that housed the radicalized instructions on how to carry out the attack.
Some Buffaloresidents, such as Jerome R. Wright, are conflicted with the state’s case coming to a close in less than six months. While Wright is pleased that victims’ families won’t have to listen to or watch the shooting’s violent details in court, he noted that a trial would have provided more insight on how the massacre was able to happen.
“With the fact that this is a young Caucasian man, it seems to me like they’re making every attempt to make this as expeditious and as quiet as possible, which means we won’t get some of the information of how this really happened,” Wright said. “Because I can tell you, there’s no 13- to 18-year-old who could pull all of that off by themselves without any guidance, any help, and I really feel like we may be missing the mark.”
As law enforcement investigated the crime scene, it left members of the nearly 80% Black community without a fresh food market to shop in for miles. During that time, members of the community banded together to create makeshift food pantries and offered carpool transportation for their neighbors, and Tops provided shuttle bus services to its other locations.
“The bottom line is that we’re not looking for sympathy. We’re not looking for anything but justice, and it looks like, by him pleading guilty, justice shall be served,” said Holt, 74.