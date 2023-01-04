In a historic floor fight in the US House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds joined a faction of Republican Representatives opposing U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker.
The 118th Congress convened on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for the first time, but was unable to move past an early order of business. McCarthy, previously Republican Minority Leader, failed to secure a majority in the House on three consecutive roll call votes, leading Congress to end the night at an impasse.
Donalds, a Naples Republican, voted for McCarthy on the first and second ballot, but on the third ballot, he supported U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. He was the only Republican to swap his vote from McCarthy to Jordan on the third ballot.
“The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds later tweeted. “I committed my support to him publicly and for two votes on the House Floor. 218 is the number, and currently, no one is there. Our conference needs to recess and huddle and find someone or work out the next steps.”
On the second vote, McCarthy received 202 votes. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for a third consecutive ballot had 212 votes, with every House Democrat supporting the New York Democrat.
Notably, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, nominated Jordan on the second ballot, when the Ohio Republican received 19 votes. While Gaetz initially had supported U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, on the first ballot, GOP opposition appeared to consolidate around Jordan on the second round.
That’s especially odd as Jordan nominated McCarthy before the second round and has supported the California Republican on three consecutive votes.
Donalds’ vote brought the number of votes for Jordan to 20 on the third ballot.
Donalds suggested on social media that the conference needs to change its strategy to pull out of an endless string of ballots.
“These continuous votes aren’t working for anyone,” he tweeted. “When the dust settles, we will have a Republican Speaker, now is the time for our conference to debate and come to a consensus.”