A Baton Rouge, La., activist and Senate candidate has released a new campaign advertisement where he is seen pouring gasoline on a Confederate flag and setting it aflame.
Gary Chambers released the new advertisement Feb. 10 on his social media pages. He narrates the advertisement, in which he says the Jim Crow era never left.
“The attacks against Black people, our right to vote and participate in this democracy are methodical. Gerrymandered districts are a byproduct of the confederacy,” Chambers said. “Our system isn’t broken, it’s designed to do exactly what it is doing, which is producing measurable inequity.”
Chambers used his advertisement as an opportunity to point out statistics regarding voting rights, poverty and health insurance inequity facing the Black community.
He ends his advertisement by calling to “burn the remains of the confederacy down.”
“I do believe the South will rise again, but this time, it will be on our terms,” Chambers said.
This is Chambers’ third campaign advertisement, and second that is turning heads.
He released a campaign advertisement several weeks ago where he smoked a blunt in an effort to destigmatize the use of marijuana. In that ad, Chambers decries racial disparities in drug arrests.
Chambers is no stranger to Louisiana politics. He came within striking distance of pulling off what would have been the biggest upset in recent Louisiana election history, falling short of Karen Carter Peterson for the runoff against Troy Carter for the Congressional District 2 in 2021.
The new ad appeared a day after the state Senate rejected a move to create a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana. Supporters of a second Black-majority district say two of the state’s six Congressional districts should have Black majorities, noting about a third of the state’s people are Black.
Chambers is one of two Democrats who have announced plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy this year. The other is former Navy pilot Luke Mixon. The election will be held Nov. 8.