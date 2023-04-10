Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early becoming steadier overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.