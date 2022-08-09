Democrats are singing victory after the recently negotiated Inflation Reduction Act passed the U.S. Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote Sunday.
“It’s been a long, tough and winding road, but at last, at last we have arrived,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who also said the bill “will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century.”
It's expected to pass the House this week without changes and to be signed by President Biden immediately thereafter.
The legislation would empower Medicare to negotiate prices of certain costly medications administered in doctors’ offices or purchased at the pharmacy. It also will impose penalties on drug companies if they increase their prices to Medicare patients faster than inflation. Medicare patients will get free vaccines and insulin costs will be capped for them at $35 a month. Lastly, to keep Obamacare insurance premiums as they are, enhanced federal premium subsidies will be extended through 2025.
Most notably, the bill is packed with incentives for businesses and consumers to go green. It’s being called the biggest climate investment in US history, designed to slash US greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030.
Still, the effort remains a mere shadow of the sweeping $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that the majority party initially floated last year, which was called the Build Back Better Act.
What was left out
Universal pre-K and lower childcare costs: The House bill would have provided free pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds, expanding access to 6 million children a year. It would have also limited childcare costs for families with children younger than age 6 to no more than 7% of income for those earning up to 250% of the state median income, expanding access to about 20 million children.
Paid family and sick leave: Biden also called for a federally funded paid family and sick leave program for the millions of Americans who don’t already receive the benefit from their employer. The House bill included four weeks of paid family and sick leave.
Enhanced child tax credit: The beefed-up child tax credit augmented during COVID, which provided $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 a month for each one ages 6-17, would have been extended through 2022 for more than 35 million families under the House bill.
Earned income tax credit: The expanded earned income tax credit, which was also part of the coronavirus relief package, would have been extended through 2022 as well, helping 17 million low-wage childless workers.
The House bill would have nearly tripled the maximum credit childless workers can receive, extended eligibility to more people, reduced the minimum age and eliminated the upper age limit.
Home health care: Biden’s original plan called for permanently improving Medicaid coverage for home care services for seniors and people with disabilities, with the goal of reducing the more than 800,000 people on state Medicaid waiting lists. The plan also aimed to improve the quality of caregiving jobs.
Affordable housing: The legislation would have funneled $25 billion into the construction, rehabilitation, or purchase of affordable homes for low-income people and for the creation and preservation of affordable rental housing. It would have provided $65 billion to address the capital needs backlog of public housing and would have bolstered rental assistance for hundreds of thousands of families.
The measure would have also invested in down payment assistance and in community-led redevelopment projects in under-resourced neighborhoods. And it would have provided $24 billion to fund housing vouchers and supportive services.
Lowering college costs: The House bill would have increased the maximum Pell grant by $550 for more than 5 million students enrolled in public and private nonprofit colleges and expanded access to undocumented students brought to the US as children, a group also known as Dreamers.
It would have invested in historically Black colleges and universities and other institutions that serve underrepresented communities. And it would have increased funding for workforce development.
Biden initially also called for making tuition free for two years at community colleges, but that provision was dropped from the House bill.
Children’s nutrition: The House bill would have expanded free school meals to nearly 9 million children during the school year and provided the parents of 29 million kids a monthly $65 per child benefit to purchase food during the summer.
Congress recently passed a measure extending pandemic school meal waivers.
Medicaid coverage gap: Democrats had called for providing Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for low-income Americans in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid, which would have enabled them to buy Obamacare policies with no monthly premiums, through 2025.
And the bill would have required state Medicaid programs to provide 12 months of eligibility to women after they give birth. States currently must provide at least 60 days of coverage.
Medicare hearing benefits: Hearing services would have been covered under Medicare, starting in 2023, under the bill that passed the House.
Only 30% of seniors over age 70 who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them, the White House said.
Biden had initially also called for expanding Medicare to include vision and dental coverage.