The University of Rhode Island has removed a partial Malcolm X quote from the facade of its main library, 30 years after members of the school’s Black Student Leadership Group and others protested because they said the shortened quote misrepresented the fuller meaning of his thoughts.
The inscription on the Robert L. Carothers Library and Learning Commons was installed in 1992 and was meant to be a tribute, but instead led to the takeover of a campus building, the university said in a statement last week.
The inscription read, “My alma mater was books, a good library ... I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity.”
The full quote, from “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” reads: “I told the Englishman that my alma mater was books, a good library. Every time I catch a plane, I have with me a book that I want to read – and that’s a lot of books these days. If I weren’t out here every day battling the white man, I could spend the rest of my life reading, just satisfying my curiosity – because you can hardly mention anything I’m not curious about.”
Protesting students believed the shortened version of the quote – omitting the portion about “battling the white man” – was breezier and more lighthearted, ultimately distorting the civil rights leader’s overall message.
Malcolm X, a leader in the Nation of Islam who advocated for civil rights and Black empowerment, was assassinated in 1965 at the age of 39.
The 1992 protesters held a 30-year reunion in November, and it was at that time that Marc Parlange, the school’s president who took over in 2021, pledged to have the quote removed.
“The removal of this inscription started 30 years ago, when a group of URI students had the courage to stand up and speak out against injustices happening at that time,” he said in a statement.
“Our university is grateful to those students for their courage, and I am grateful to today’s generation of student leaders who, advocating in that same spirit, continue to inspire our ongoing work to foster a truly inclusive and equitable community.”
The removal of the quote is one of several outcomes of the 1992 student protest, along with the formation of an Africana Studies major and the creation of the Multicultural Student Services Center located in the heart of campus, among others.
“I know that the removal of this quote will mean so much to other members of the Black Student Leadership Group,” said Michelle Fontes, who was a member of the leadership group in 1992 and now serves as interim assistant vice president for community, equity and diversity at the university. “I am happy to have been part of the activism that took place in 1992 and this quote finally being removed is proof that our new administration is listening and striving to do better.”
Fontes said the group expects to plan an event that helps educate the community about the significance of the quote and its removal.
The abridged quote was part of the public art installation “Nine Inscriptions,” commissioned in 1992. The university is installing blank panels of matching granite where the quote used to be.
Miami Times staff contributed to this report.