Georgia City Council member Andre Dickens will be the next mayor of Atlanta following last week’s runoff victory against council president Felicia Moore.
Flanked by his mother, his daughter, supporter and outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and mentor and former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Dickens touted himself as a leader who would bring Atlanta together for the benefit of all.
“I draw circles, not lines,” he said to the crowd of supporters on election night as he highlighted his efforts to coalesce a phalanx of backers from groups pulling for his opponents just four weeks earlier to change Atlanta. “And today we drew a big circle.”
As Dickens spoke from onstage in the courtyard of the West Midtown business enclave where he networks with many of the city’s small business owners, he warned the coalition of supporters that everyone is needed to make a difference in the city against enemies that outweighed politics.
“Businesses are flocking to this city, yet we still have people living on our streets. We have people working in our airport just to pay last month’s rent. People are still fighting to stay in their homes in the city that they love. The city is facing multigenerational poverty. We’re facing the highest income inequality in the nation. And yes, we are fighting a crime spike right now in this city.
“My opponent is bigger than any last one of the individuals that we ran against,” he continued. “My opponent requires all of us.”
From a ballroom at the W Atlanta, Moore told her supporters not to worry.
“There’s no division,” she said. “We all have the same thing that the people in the other room – where they are screaming and shouting for victory – have. And that’s a love for this city. We have to be called to do the very thing that we wanted everyone else to do. And that’s bring this city together.”
Before the election was called, Bottoms, who will step down in January after just one term, predicted Dickens’ win and spelled out her expectations of him as someone to unite the city.
“He will represent us thinking of the least of these, thinking of children in our community, thinking of people across this city from Bankhead to Buckhead, from Cascade to Chastain, from Whitehall Street to the White House,” she said.
Dickens had won endorsements from Bottoms, former Mayors Shirley Franklin and Andrew Young, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and six council members.
The 47-year-old Dickens is an Atlanta native and engineer by training. He is currently employed by TechBridge, a nonprofit that uses technology to aid other charitable groups. Dickens also founded a program to train people in technology so they would be more employable in higher-paying jobs.