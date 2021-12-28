Long before Nelson Mandela won his freedom after 27 years of imprisonment for fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned the moniker “the nation’s conscience.”
White and Black leaders lauded the late bishop for his relentless fight to unite races and end the racist system of apartheid.
"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," said the nation's president, Cyril Ramaphosa. “He was a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people ... His courage and moral clarity helped inspire our commitment to change American policy toward the repressive Apartheid regime in South Africa," said U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in a statement.
“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a fervent, vocal opponent of apartheid and committed champion of human rights. He inspired millions, not just in South Africa, but worldwide to stand with those fighting for freedom and justice,” said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend and a moral compass for me and so many others,” former U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement. “A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. He never lost his impish sense of humor and willingness to find humanity in his adversaries, and Michelle and I will miss him dearly.”
England’s royal family tweeted condolences from Queen Elizabeth, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that “[Desmond Tutu] was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humor.”
Abiy Ahmed Ali, prime minister of Ethiopia, also tweeted out his sympathies.
“I join other world leaders in expressing my sadness at the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who has been the embodiment of the struggle for liberation,” Ali wrote. “Ethiopia sends its condolences to the people and the government of South Africa.”
“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good. He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights. His work for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an inspiration for others around the world,” said Tibet’s Dalai Lama in a written statement.
Officials at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta also released a statement of sadness.
“Our hearts go out to his family. Archbishop Tutu was a global human rights activist and a compassionate, bold, consistent voice on behalf of the ostracized and oppressed,” King Center officials wrote. “May we carry his love forward.”