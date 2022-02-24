Three former Minneapolis Police officers were convicted Thur., Feb. 24 on all federal civil rights charges for their part in the death of George Floyd in May 2020.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the 46-year-old Black man 9 1/2 minutes while handcuffed, face down on the street.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin, all while being recorded by bystanders. Floyd’s killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world.
Acting United States Attorney Charles Kovats in a press conference after the verdict was read said the convictions are a reminder sworn law enforcement officers have a duty to intervene.
“These officers had a moral responsibility, a legal obligation and a duty to intervene, and by failing to do so, they committed a crime,” Kovats said.
Also during the press conference after the trial ended, Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, spoke.
“Today is a good day for us,” he said. He thanked the prosecutors in the case, both for their work that lead to the convictions and for how they kept the family updated on what was going on.
Floyd expressed multiple times the pain he feels for the loss of his brother.
“This is just accountability, it can never be justice because I can never get George back,” he said. “No matter how many times that I pray at night and I think about my brother twenty-four seven, it’s still going to be hard.”
He would also express what he’d like to see happen nationally. He encouraged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice Policing Act. He also outlined a desire to see qualified immunity, no-knock warrants, and chokeholds eliminated. He also called for a national registry for police so that they can’t resign and leave a jurisdiction only to be hired in another.
Brandon Williams, George Floyd’s nephew, also spoke at the press conference. He also thanked the U.S. Attorney’s office and the State Attorney General Keith Ellison. He said while he was pleased with the verdict, that the pain of the last 2 years was still there.
“Deep down, we’re still hurting,” Williams said.
The three convicted men were released on bond while awaiting sentencing. No date was set. A federal civil rights violation that results in death is punishable by life in prison or even death, but such sentences are extremely rare. They also will stand trial later this year in state court for their part in Floyd’s death.