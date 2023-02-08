The family of a double amputee shot and killed by police officers in Huntington Park, Calif., last month is preparing to sue the Southern California city.
A lawyer for Anthony Lowe’s family, Christian Contreras, has asked the city to show all surveillance footage of the incident and name the police officers involved, NBC reported.
Contreras called the incident a “straight murder.”
“A disabled man, double amputee, murdered by the police department officers, and we’re here making demands,” Contreras said at a news conference last week. “We’re not making requests. We’re making demands.”
Contreras says he’s filed a notice of claim, a necessary step in the legal process, before he can sue Huntington Park, a city of 53,000 people near downtown Los Angeles.
Police claim Lowe, a Black man who lost his legs in 2022 and was without prosthetics, stabbed a 46-year-old man before they stunned Lowe and shot him to death.
Social media posts of grainy footage from a cellphone show Lowe, whose legs were amputated at the knees, fleeing his wheelchair and climbing along the pavement while being pursued by officers with their guns drawn.
Viral video of the incident has angered many on social media, particularly given the January murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers in Memphis, Tenn.
In an interview, Ebonique Simon, the mother of Lowe’s 15-year-old son, argued that Lowe did not constitute a substantial threat and that police should not have fired.
“I just feel like they could have done something else,” Simon argued. “You can tell he was in fear for his life. He had no legs. It could have been handled any other way.”
She shared that their son has struggled with Lowe’s death.
“My son broke down yesterday, asking God can he just get one more time, one more time, with his dad,” said Simon.
Officers said they saw a man with a butcher knife about a foot long. A police report said the man ignored verbal orders and threatened to move forward or throw the knife at officers.
“Officers deployed two separate Tasers in an attempt to subdue the suspect, but the Tasers were ineffective,” authorities wrote. “The suspect continued to threaten officers with the butcher knife, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”