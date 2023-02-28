If you’re currently receiving health care coverage through Medicaid, you may be at risk of losing it.
Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program, which has grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage.
Florida is among the states moving faster than others to check eligibility and will begin removing ineligible Medicaid recipients as early as April. Other states in the fast lane include Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia. Remaining states will start taking that step in May, June or July.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government prohibited states from kicking people off Medicaid, even if they were no longer eligible. Before the pandemic, people would regularly lose their Medicaid coverage if they started making too much money to qualify for the program, gained health care coverage through their employer or moved into a new state.
That all stopped once COVID-19 started spreading across the country, but time has run out on that leniency.
If you rely on Medicaid for care, it’s important to update your contact information – including home address, phone number and email – with the state from which you receive benefits.
Recipients will receive a renewal form in the mail. The federal government also requires states to contact you in another way – by phone, text message or email – to remind you to fill out the form. You will have at least 30 days to fill out the form and if you don’t, it will lead to your removal from the program, regardless of whether you remain eligible.
Many people who will no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can turn to the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace for coverage, where they’ll find health care coverage options that may cost less than $10 a month.
But the coverage available on the marketplace will still be vastly different from what’s offered through Medicaid. Out-of-pocket expenses and co-pays are often higher. Also, people will need to check if the insurance plans offered through the marketplace will still cover their doctors.
A special enrollment period will open for people who are unenrolled from Medicaid that will start on March 31 and last through July 31, 2024. People who lose Medicaid coverage will have up to 60 days to enroll after losing coverage, according to guidance the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent to states last month.