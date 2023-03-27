Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 85F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.