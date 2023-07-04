A California judge dismissed a civil lawsuit alleging fraud against a Black Lives Matter foundation with a charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars.
Black Lives Matter Grassroots Inc., a collective of organizers, claimed Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. had raised donations off the work of city-based BLM chapters, then defrauded the public and shut activists out of decision making.
In dismissing the lawsuit, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Bowick sided with the foundation’s lawyers, who argued that local BLM activists failed to prove they were entitled to the raised funds or that the foundation’s leaders had siphoned off millions of dollars for nefarious purposes.
The fraud claim against the foundation was, in part, based on the alleged misrepresentation of a $6 million Los Angeles-area compound purchased with donated funds. The foundation says the property is used as a campus for a Black artist fellowship. BLM chapter organizers say the funds were never intended for use that way.
Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM Grassroots, said the group was “stunned and dismayed” by the dismissal order. A lawyer for the organizers said an appeal would be filed.
In response to the ruling, the BLM foundation said it would move forward with its work and had stayed true to its principles “despite countless blatant fabrications…lodged against us.”
The organizers’ complaint had singled out foundation board secretary Shalomyah Bowers and his firm, Bowers Consulting. Bowers’ firm was brought in by BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors before her resignation as head of the organization in May 2021.
Its 2020-2021 IRS filings show Bowers’ firm received $2.1 million to provide operational support. But local organizers failed to prove in court that either Bowers or his firm siphoned several millions of dollars in fees from donated funds, as their lawsuit alleged.
The foundation ended the 2021-2022 fiscal year with roughly $30 million in assets.