Tirzah Patterson dedicated this year’s Mother’s Day to the hardest part of a mother’s job, trying to help her child make sense of tragedy.
Patterson and her husband had divorced but remained close for the sake of their son. Then Heyward Patterson was gunned down along with nine other people in a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., a year ago.
The still grieving mother and her 13-year-old, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, recently opened up about coping with immense grief after a mass shooting, an unceasing story across the nation.
The boy’s compass through grief, his mother has told him, should be his faith and prayer. That guidance would serve so many mothers and fathers as the death toll from gun violence in America climbs and spreads, she said.
A beloved church deacon known for offering rides home from Tops supermarket for people without cars, Heyward Patterson made a heartfelt call to his ex-wife last Mother’s Day, telling her what a great mother she was and how happy he was about how she was raising their son.
“He poured his heart out to me and, a week later, he left,” Patterson said. “He gave me closure. He probably didn’t know why he was doing it. God knows.”
The May 14, 2022, assault-rifle attack on Tops Friendly Market was one of the most brazen race-motivated atrocities in modern U.S. history.
“What I’ve been doing with Jake is constantly reinforcing and reiterating that this is a healing process,” Patterson said while seated next to her son in their East Buffalo home. “You will never forget (your dad),” she tells him. “He may not be here physically, but he will always be in your heart.”
The slain Patterson, 67, had two adult daughters. Jake, his youngest child, was his only son.
“He used to call him ‘Boy.’ He never called him by his name,” Patterson recalled as a wide grin spread across her son’s face. “I would say, ‘You’re going to make that boy think his name is Boy!’”
“He’s truly missed,” she added.
Heyward Patterson was at the market assisting a shopper with groceries when he was shot and killed by an assault-rifle-toting white supremacist. The nine others killed, all Black, ranged in age from 32 to 86. The attacker, Payton Gendron, was 18 when he drove more than 200 miles from his home in rural New York, looking for Black people to kill in Buffalo’s largely minority and working-class east side area.
In February, Gendron was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to murder and other charges brought by local prosecutors. A federal criminal hate crimes case is still pending, as U.S. Justice Department officials weigh whether to seek the death penalty if Gendron is convicted.
The city of Buffalo paused Sunday to mark the passing of one year since the attack. Events included a moment of silence and the chiming of church bells. Patterson and her son didn’t participate in events locally.
She hasn’t burdened Jake with details of the criminal cases; she’s much more focused on her son’s mental health.
“Right now, he’s being very fearful, very low-key. He doesn’t really like to go out,” she said. “So I’m trying to teach him that that one incident doesn’t mean it’s going to happen all the time, or if you go out, something’s going to happen.
“I want him to grow up and be the best he can, because he’s very smart, very gifted.”
Nearly a year ago, during a press conference with the Rev. Al Sharpton, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and other shooting victims’ families, a grief-stricken Patterson wondered whether she was cut out to raise Jake without her ex-husband’s help.
“His heart is broken, he half eats, he half sleeps,” she tearfully told reporters, with Jake, then 12, at her side, his face covered with his hands. “As a mother, what am I supposed to do to help him get through this? I need a village to help me raise and be here for my son.”
In the AP interview, Jake said his appetite is much improved. His go-to McDonald’s order includes a crispy McChicken sandwich, a large fries and a large Coke.
He’s an avid gamer. On the weekends, his older brother, Tirzah Patterson’s son from another relationship, takes Jake to kickboxing lessons. And the teen is interested in becoming a musician.
Heyward Patterson had a talent for singing in church. His son still cries when he hears certain songs during Sunday service. But other memories bring smiles and laughs.
His father was not a talented cook, Jake said laughing, recalling how his dad once badly burned Spam, the canned meat. Jake’s trips to the movies with his parents were always funny, because his father would spill so much theater popcorn around his seat that you’d be forgiven for thinking children had been sitting there.
Still, there are moments where grief and sadness hit Jake unexpectedly. As an adolescent, he copes the best way he can and has advice for others his age grappling with the same feelings.
“I would just say, don’t really think about it too much. If you feel like it’s about to come, if you feel you’re about to cry or something, play (a game) or listen to some music to escape. Get your mind to escape from it,” he said, before pausing and then adding, “Just keep moving on.”
At the Patterson home, an apartment located just a few blocks northeast of Tops Friendly Market, several award plaques honoring Heyward Patterson lean against a TV stand. A large picture of the church deacon, displayed on an easel, overlooks the kitchen. The placement of these reminders of him are all deliberate, Tirzah Patterson said.
One memento that Jake cherishes more than others is a large woven blanket that bears an image of him and his father: a smiling Heyward sporting a black skull cap, a pair of tinted glasses, a salt-and-pepper goatee, a tan colored check patterned suit with pink necktie and handkerchief.
An inscription woven next to Jake and his dad reads, in part, “My Father taught me everything I know except how to live without him.”
“I haven’t slept with this cover yet, Mom,” Jake said, holding the blanket up for display. “It’s just on the bed.”
This Mother’s Day, the 13-year-old had a glowing review, or rather a score, for his mom. Nine thousand points out of a possible 10,000, he said.
Tirzah Patterson grinned.
“What keeps us going is the joy, the memories, the good memories we have, the laughter,” she said. “So, anybody that experiences this: Pray, keep God first and just take one day at a time. Because after a while, it’ll get better.”