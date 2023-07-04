Multiple shootings across the U.S. killed Americans over the long 4th of July weekend in cities including Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Baltimore. The latest one occurred in our nation's capital when nine people outside enjoying Independence Day festivities were shot and wounded early Wednesday, police said.
Officers responding around 1 a.m. to the mass shooting in a neighborhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House found a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old among the victims, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.
The gunshots were fired from a dark SUV seen driving through the Deanwood neighborhood, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted. It was unclear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle, and no arrests had been made, said police, who appealed to the public for information to help in their investigation.
The Washington shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent holiday weekend.
In Florida, a 7-year-old child was killed in a shooting during an altercation between two groups gathered for July Fourth celebrations along a causeway that crosses Tampa Bay, police said. A man also was hit with gunfire but was expected to survive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, ages 2 and 13, before he surrendered, police said. The 40-year-old gunman was carrying a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines and a police scanner during the massacre in the working-class area of Kingsessing.
Also on Monday night, three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds in the historically Black community of Como in in the Fort Worth area of Texas. People were gathered for the annual ComoFest. The shooting occurred about two hours after the festival ended. In 2021, a shooting at the celebration wounded eight.
Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. More than half of the victims were minors, officials said.
Charlene Bowie, 66, who lives close to where the shooting took place, called the police and told her 15-year-old granddaughter to come inside. They heard gunshots a little while later, and a bullet struck her air conditioner, breaking off a piece of it and hitting her granddaughter in the back. The girl was unhurt, and they both laid on the floor, Bowie said.
Bowie said she ran inside to get a rag, then tied a makeshift tourniquet around the girl's leg. She said she lost her son, 19, and her grandson, 15, to gun violence in separate shootings years ago.
"It hurts so bad because they haven't begun to live. They don't even know what life is, they don't. All they know is guns. That's all they know, and it's sad," she said.
Richard Worley, Baltimore's acting police commissioner, said it wasn't clear if the shooting was targeted or random, but he said police believe there were multiple shooters.
Separately, police said several shooters opened fire just before 1 a.m. Sunday inside the City Nightz club in downtown Wichita, Kansas and injured 11 people. A St. Louis-area man was arrested in connection with the incident and authorities are searching for the other shooters.
Similarly, police responded to a shooting outside the VYPZ nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida early Tuesday. A man found with gunshot wounds shortly after 2 a.m. was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Authorities said a woman suffering from injuries drove herself to the hospital.