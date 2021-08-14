Damage from Saturday's devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti is already visible in many neighborhoods and being captured by impacted residents on the ground. Photos from Les Cayes, Haiti, show damaged buildings and rubble in the streets. The quake struck five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes in the western part of the country, causing widespread structural damage, blocking major arteries, and burying victims under layers of rubble.
The epicenter was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, making it approximately 60 miles west of the fatal 7.0, January 12, 2010 Haiti earthquake that had an estimated death toll of 220,000-300,000 people, with an additional 300,000 injured. One and a half million people were initially displaced, and more than 32,000 remain displaced as of January 2020.
Although this earthquake is farther away from Haiti's most populated cities, the initial jolt was felt as far away as Jamaica and widespread casualties are anticipated.
The quake could hardly have come at a worse time for the nation of 11 million, which is in the throes of a political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7.
According to his official Twitter account, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was traveling to the most devastated areas of the country. This is the first major humanitarian disaster for Henry since taking office after Moise's murder.
He has already mobilized the entire government to assess and help with the situation, he tweeted.
“Following the earthquake that caused enormous damage in the South, Grand'Anse and Nippes, I have already mobilized the entire government team to adopt all necessary measures as a matter of urgency,” posted Henry on Twitter.
Aftershocks will be a concern going forward. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock occurred 17 km (10 miles) from Chantal, Haiti, earlier this morning, according to the US Geological Survey.
Structures are now compromised from the initial quake and more buildings could start to sustain damage even if those aftershocks are not as strong.
The behavior of armed gangs in the current situation is another concern. Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has forced the displacement of more than 16,000 Haitians from their homes since June, according to the United Nations, and has cut off access to four regions in the south. Gang control of the area has also led to a scarcity of fuel, resulting in increased costs for transporting goods, which will be pivotal during earthquake rescue and recovery efforts.
Gang violence also resulted in the announcement by Doctors Without Borders in late June that it was shutting down its emergency hospital along the capital’s southern entrance in Martissant, Haiti after 15 years due to unbearable conditions and attacks on its medical staff. The laying down of arms will be critical to the deployment and effectiveness of international rescue missions already being discussed.
Meanwhile, tropical storm Grace could hit the Haiti region from Monday into Tuesday of next week. Haiti can expect tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides across the region.
Miami's Haitian community is monitoring the situation closely and positioning itself to assist family and friends as best they can. Relief efforts are anticipated to mobilize quickly.