The media continues to speculate about Vice President Kamala Harris and the alleged difficulties she's had in her first year.
Published reports quote Harris’ aides as saying privately that the vice president is careful not to get ahead of the president, never wanting to take credit for the administration’s successes. She will also often say that while she offers her frank opinions to the president privately, her public role is to ensure he is successful.
But that’s left some Harris supporters, who warmed to her as an outspoken progressive voice in the Senate on issues ranging from police reform to voting rights, frustrated at what they see as her absence on key issues. According to AP News, during a recent interview with media personality Charlamagne Tha God, when Harris dropped her typically pleasant demeanor and sharply defended Biden, Charlamagne was pleased.
“That Kamala Harris? That’s the one I like,” he said. “That’s the one I’d like to see out here more often in these streets.”
Harris has has an expansive portfolio of difficult assignments. She's fielded questions about her relationship with the president and faced what allies say is unprecedented scrutiny for a vice president.
And she’s navigated all that within the constraints of a global pandemic and a duty to act as the tie-breaking vote in an evenly-divided Senate that have restricted her ability to travel beyond Washington.
Many of the issues on Harris’ plate have no clear solution or immediate payoff. She’s been tasked with pushing broadband access, leading the Space Council, driving for passage of the voting rights bill and addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S. Southern border.
Harris has dismissed questions about the difficulty of her portfolio, insisting she relishes taking on difficult assignments. But privately, a number of allies have complained that Harris not only has some of the administration’s most thankless tasks, but that she hasn’t been given enough support or resources from the White House to deliver on them.
The VP has drawn negative headlines in recent weeks for an exodus of top aides, including her former communications director and former chief spokesperson.